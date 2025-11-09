How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The M23 Derby is back on the menu this weekend, with Crystal Palace welcoming Brighton to what's sure to be a lively Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are flying at the moment, stretching their winning streak to three after a confident 3-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League. But despite the scoreline, Oliver Glasner wasn't entirely satisfied, calling out his squad for easing into the match far too slowly, proof that standards are rising in South London.

Even so, Palace's Premier League campaign has quietly taken shape. They sit ninth in the table, holding a slim one-point cushion over their seaside rivals heading into Sunday's clash.

As for Brighton, this season has been something of a rollercoaster. The Seagulls have produced impressive victories over Chelsea and Newcastle, yet those highs have been counterbalanced by stumbling results, including a loss to Everton and a frustrating draw with relegation-threatened Wolves.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace have a few nerves to settle heading into derby day. Ismaila Sarr came off after 65 minutes in midweek as the club carefully manages a nagging hamstring issue, putting his availability under a cloud. Meanwhile, Chadi Riad suffered a setback in his comeback from a serious knee injury and was left out entirely against AZ Alkmaar.

The Eagles are still without Eddie Nketiah, who picked up a hamstring strain at the end of October, and Cheick Doucoure remains on the long road back from his own knee problem, yet to feature at all this season.

Brighton team news

On the Brighton side, there is some good news for Fabian Hurzeler, who confirmed that Joel Veltman is ready to return following a calf issue. The Seagulls may also be boosted by the long-awaited comeback of Kaoru Mitoma, with the Japan international pushing to shake off a lingering foot injury in time for Sunday.

However, Brighton aren't completely in the clear. Veteran utility man James Milner is still sidelined with a muscular problem, while promising youngster Brajan Gruda continues to nurse a knee injury, leaving the visitors slightly stretched for the trip to Selhurst Park.

