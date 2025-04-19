How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After back-to-back drubbings on the road, Crystal Palace were no doubt relieved to return to the comforts of Selhurst Park on Saturday, where they played host to a resurgent Bournemouth side in Premier League action.

Since hitting their stride in mid-to-late October, Palace had been among the Premier League's more consistent performers and still had an FA Cup semi-final clash with Aston Villa at Wembley on the horizon. But they were in need of a bounce-back performance in the league after a bruising week.

They stunned many by surging to a 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City, only to collapse in the second half and suffer a 5-2 defeat. Things went from bad to worse midweek, as they were dismantled 5-0 by Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, had endured a difficult spell of their own, with their high-energy game catching up to them in the form of fatigue and injury setbacks. But Andoni Iraola's men found their feet again with a timely 3-1 win over Fulham last weekend at the Vitality Stadium. Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring inside the first minute, and the Cherries' fast start helped them leap into the top eight, potentially enough to earn a Europa Conference League spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the U.S. the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT or 10:00 am ET on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Despite the heavy loss to Newcastle, Oliver Glasner's Palace side came through without any new injury blows. The only absentees remained Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure, both sidelined with knee issues. Glasner was expected to tweak his lineup, with Adam Wharton a likely candidate for a recall in midfield.

Daichi Kamada and Eddie Nketiah were also in contention for starts in attack, though neither had lit up the scoresheet—Kamada was still without a goal or assist in 28 league games this season, while Nketiah had found the net just once.

Bournemouth team news

As for Bournemouth, they looked set to name a largely unchanged squad from the Fulham victory. Marcos Senesi was substituted at half-time, but that decision appeared to be precautionary after his first-half booking.

Marcus Tavernier returned from injury to make a late appearance, offering head coach Andoni Iraola another option off the bench. However, Luis Sinisterra (thigh) and Justin Kluivert (knock) missed out and were both to be assessed ahead of the trip to south London.

Ryan Christie (groin) and Enes Unal (knee) remained long-term absentees for the visitors.

