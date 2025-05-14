How to watch today's Cruzeiro vs Palestino Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Palestino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruzeiro welcome Palestino to the Estádio Governador Magalhaes Pinto this Wednesday for a dead-rubber Copa Sudamericana Group E showdown.

The visitors, comfortably perched in second place with nine points, have already punched their ticket to the Round of 16 and can't climb any higher, with Mushac Rana sitting firmly atop the table, four points ahead. On the other side, the hosts will aim to salvage some pride and end a forgettable campaign on a positive note, having managed just a solitary point from their four outings so far.

The Brazilian side will be brimming with confidence after steamrolling Sport 4-0 in their latest Serie A outing — a dominant display that showcased their attacking flair and defensive discipline.

Meanwhile, Palestino arrive on the back of a more balanced contest, having been held to a 2-2 draw by Audax Italiano in Copa Chile action. They'll be looking to tighten up at the back if they hope to walk away from Belo Horizonte with something to show for it.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Palestino online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Cruzeiro and Palestino will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cruzeiro vs Palestino kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Palestino will be played at Mineirão in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cruzeiro team news

Cruzeiro have a few names stuck in the treatment room as the season heats up. Matheus Henrique is nursing a meniscus issue and is expected to be sidelined until early June, just missing a crucial stretch of fixtures. Joao Marcelo remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury, with a projected return no earlier than October.

Meanwhile, Japa is battling inflammation in his thigh tendon; no official timeline yet, but he's unlikely to feature until the medical team clears him for full training.

Palestino team news

Palestino will be without a few key names heading into their next clash, as injuries continue to thin their ranks. Jose Bizama is ruled out with an ankle problem, while fellow defender Dilan Zuniga is nursing edema. Up front, Facundo Castro remains out of action due to a muscle strain, leaving the squad a little short on both ends of the pitch.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CRU Last match PAL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Palestino 2 - 1 Cruzeiro 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links