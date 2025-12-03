How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL are set for a blockbuster collision in the Liga MX playoffs on Wednesday, a matchup loaded with history, quality, and high stakes.

Even though both clubs have been regulars on deep postseason runs in recent years, it's surprising how rarely their paths have crossed in knockout football. They've squared off only twice in elimination settings over the past 20 years, with each side moving on once, proof that this duel has never really had a clear favorite.

There's barely a hair between them heading into this semifinal showdown. In the recently completed Liga MX Clausura 2025 campaign, both sides wrapped up the regular season with 33 points. Cruz Azul took the higher seed only by the finest of margins, finishing one goal better on goal differential.

Tigres arrive after knocking out the reigning MLS titleholders, LA Galaxy, in the quarterfinals, while Cruz Azul booked their semifinal ticket by eliminating bitter rivals Club America, a victory that means just as much emotionally as it does competitively. With both sides dispatching legitimate contenders, their place among the final four is more than justified.

And history adds even more weight to the moment. Liga MX clubs have claimed 18 of the last 19 Concacaf Champions Cups, so whoever survives this tie will almost certainly enter the final as the odds-on favorite to bring home the silverware.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Banorte

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Tigres will be played at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul vs Tigres Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Larcamon Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Pizarro

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul punched their ticket to the semifinals in dramatic fashion, eliminating bitter rivals Club América in a two-leg series, their first such triumph over Las Aguilas in this format in more than 20 years. First-year boss Vicente Sanchez has injected belief and intensity into the squad and now aims to ride the wave of confidence into the final stretch.

However, La Maquina will be forced to shuffle the deck. Midfield engine Lorenzo Faravelli is ruled out due to a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. Creative midfielder Luka Romero is also expected to miss the opening leg as he remains in concussion protocol after a frightening clash of heads against Toluca last weekend.

There is good news on the defensive front: center-back Gonzalo Piovi is slated to return, which could allow Erik Lira to slide back into his preferred holding midfield role to cover for Faravelli. Up top, Sanchez is spoiled for choice, with more than enough attacking firepower to make up for Romero’s absence as Cruz Azul chases their seventh Concacaf Champions Cup crown.

Tigres team news

The opening half of Tigres' 2025 campaign has been nothing short of a whirlwind. The stunning mid-season dismissal of Veljko Paunovic and the surprise elevation of club icon Guido Pizarro from player to head coach sent shockwaves through Liga MX. But after navigating the turbulence, Tigres suddenly look like a well-oiled machine again and now find themselves in the hunt for a double as the season winds down.

Club legend Andre-Pierre Gignac is still battling the injury that has kept him on the shelf since February, and odds are slim that he'll be ready for the semifinals. At 39, the French star is reaching the twilight of his career, but when he's fit, he remains the heartbeat of the Tigres' frontline.

Pizarro will be boosted by the returns of Javier Aquino and Ozziel Herrera from the treatment room. Aquino is in line to reclaim his spot at right back, while Herrera is expected to begin on the bench, a welcome weapon to further sharpen one of the most feared attacks in Concacaf.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links