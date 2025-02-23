How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will host Querétaro this Sunday in matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 tournament.

The hosts secured victories over Queretaro in both of their 2024 encounters, winning by a two-goal margin each time. However, their last meeting in Mexico City dates back to 2023, when Querétaro pulled off a surprising upset, defeating Cruz Azul 3-1 on their home turf.

Sunday presents a golden opportunity for La Máquina Cementera to notch three or more goals, especially given Queretaro's recent defensive frailties. In their matchday 7 clash at Estadio La Corregidora, Monterrey capitalized on these weaknesses, netting three goals in under 25 minutes. Querétaro struggled defensively, allowing 11 shots inside the box, eventually falling 4-2.

Meanwhile, in Torreón, Cruz Azul edged past Santos Laguna 1-0, courtesy of an early strike from Rivero. The Uruguayan midfielder has been in fine form, showcasing his scoring prowess by contributing either a goal or an assist in each of his last four appearances for Cruz Azul.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Queretaro FC will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm PT / 8:05 pm ET on Sunday, February 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cruz Azul team news

La Máquina Celeste boasts one of the most talented squads in the league and is currently battling to lock in a top spot in the regular-season standings.

As they gear up for this weekend's showdown against Querétaro, here are some of the key players. First on the list is the Greek striker, who has kicked off the Clausura 2025 campaign on solid footing, notching two goals and two assists in six appearances. Giorgos Giakoumakis will need to stay sharp, with both Ángel Sepúlveda and Gabriel Fernández breathing down his neck, eager to stake their claim for his spot.

Next is the Polish forward, still adjusting to the rhythm of Liga MX, but his flashes of brilliance are hard to miss. His performance in the Concachampions was particularly impressive, where he tallied two assists in a single game. Moving on, the Argentine winger has been a key figure for Cruz Azul over the past year. Although his form this season hasn't quite hit its peak—registering just one goal and one assist in six matches— Carlos Rotondi remains a vital piece of the puzzle and continues to justify his place in the starting XI.

Another standout is the Argentine midfielder, a favorite under Martín Anselmi and now growing in importance with Vicente Sánchez at the helm. Lorenzo Faravelli has already found the back of the net twice in seven appearances this term.

Lastly, the Uruguayan midfielder serves as Cruz Azul's engine room. Ignacio Rivero is the epitome of versatility, capable of playing centrally or filling in as a fullback on either side. His flexibility makes him an invaluable asset, ready to step into any role the team demands.

Queretaro FC team news

In contrast, Gallos Blancos languish near the bottom of the table, with their prospects looking increasingly grim.

Jaime Gómez is the only expected absentee for the visitors as he now serves a suspension for the red card picked up in the 4-2 defeat against Monterrey.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links