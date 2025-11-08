How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM close out their Apertura regular-season schedule on Saturday at the iconic Estadio Azteca, with both clubs arriving in very different situations.

Pumas kept their postseason pulse alive last time out. A 16th-minute strike from Jose Juan Macias set the tone, and before the break, they pounced on Tijuana's defensive mistakes to stroll to a 4-1 victory. It was a performance the fans had been demanding for weeks. The win finally gave the university side something to hang onto heading into the finale, though the path forward is still razor-thin.

Pumas sit on 18 points. Santos Laguna, Atlas, and Queretaro are all sitting one point back on 17. If even one of those teams wins this weekend, Pumas could find themselves on the outside looking in. A draw isn't enough. They need three points, and they need them inside one of the toughest buildings in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, have already punched their ticket to the postseason. That doesn't mean they're treating this as a throwaway match. La Maquina are fighting to lock down the top spot in the table. Securing first place would ensure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, a massive edge at this stage of the year.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pumas will be played at Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:05 pm PT / 10:05 pm ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul will be a bit shorthanded for this one. Gonzalo Piovi and Jorge Rodarte remain sidelined with muscle issues, while Carlos Rotondi is recovering from a head knock. Bryan Gamboa is also unavailable due to a knee problem.

Pumas team news

Pumas don't have any fresh setbacks to worry about. Their absences remain the same group that has been out. Santiago Carreras is still in concussion protocol. Juan Martin Gonzalez continues to deal with a rib injury. Santiago Grondona is rehabbing a muscular issue. Guillermo Martinez is out with a foot concern. Aaron Ramsey remains away on personal leave.

