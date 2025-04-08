How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cruz Azul and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul and Club America are set for a high-stakes showdown on Wednesday night in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal clash.

Following a goalless first leg that offered more caution than conviction, both sides head into the return leg with everything to play for.

Despite failing to break the deadlock last time out, Cruz Azul held a slight edge in possession, controlling 55% of the ball, yet lacked the cutting edge to turn dominance into goals. Now, as the tie shifts to Estadio Olimpico Universitario, La Maquina will be eager to flip the script and finally overcome a recent run of postseason heartbreak at the hands of Las Aguilas.

For America, confidence is high. They've ousted Cruz Azul in each of their last two playoff encounters—first in the Clausura 2024 final, then again in the Apertura semifinals. Andre Jardine's men enter this leg with the advantage of the away goals rule, meaning any score draw would see them through.

But for Cruz Azul, this matchup goes beyond tactics—it's a chance at revenge and redemption. With the aggregate score still at 0-0, the intensity promises to be sky-high as both teams chase a spot in the semifinals, where either Tigres or LA Galaxy—also tied at nil—await.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cruz Azul and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, TUDN, FS1 and ViX.

Cruz Azul vs CF America kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cruz Azul and Club America will be played at Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul have put the turmoil of recent months firmly behind them, particularly the abrupt exit of former manager Martin Anselmi, who left mid-tournament to take the reins at FC Porto. His departure created a vacuum at the top, but the club turned inward, promoting Vicente Sanchez—previously in charge of the U-23 squad and without senior-level managerial experience—to steer the ship.

Since the Uruguayan's appointment, La Maquina have found their rhythm. They enter this decisive clash on a 10-match unbeaten run, winning four of their last five across all competitions. Home form has been especially dominant, with six wins in their last seven at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, racking up 19 goals in the process. It’s a stretch of form that makes them clear favorites heading into the second leg.

Forward Angel Sepulveda has been the linchpin in Sánchez’s setup, netting four goals in four Champions Cup outings and emerging as a reliable threat in front of goal.

CF America team news

Club America, meanwhile, have seen their momentum stall. After wrapping up March with three straight wins, Las Aguilas have stumbled in April, going two matches without a victory—or a goal. Their struggles on the road have also been apparent, failing to score in three of their last four away fixtures.

On the opposing side, Brian Rodriguez remains one of America's most dangerous outlets. The Uruguayan winger, known for his explosive pace and ability to beat defenders one-on-one, had a respectable showing in the first leg but will be looking to raise his level in the return fixture. With 10 goals and nine assists across 30 appearances this season, his influence on the wings could prove vital if América are to break down a red-hot Cruz Azul defense.

