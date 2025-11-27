How to watch today's Chivas vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cruz Azul and Chivas collide in a showdown that has all the makings of a nail-biter. For Nicolas Larcamon and his squad, that late stumble on the final day of the regular season proved costly. Instead of finishing at the summit, they slipped to third, setting up a tense clash with a Chivas side riding a red-hot surge of seven wins in their last eight outings.

Two of Mexico's biggest footballing giants now square off with one shared mission: punch their ticket to the Semifinals and edge closer to silverware. The Sacred Flock are sharpening every detail, hoping to seize early control of the tie, but the Cement Machine looms as a stubborn, heavyweight hurdle. Expect a tight, high-voltage contest that will have the whole country glued to the action.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Peacock and Universo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Cruz Azul vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Akron

The match will be played at Estadio Akron on Thursday, with kick-off at 9:07 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul enter this leg with several key names still stuck in the treatment room. Goalkeeper Kevin Mier remains sidelined by a leg issue and is not expected back until early April 2026. Jorge Rodarte is also nursing a knock and continues to be monitored closely. Out wide, Carlos Rotondi is recovering from a head injury and has yet to be cleared. Midfielder Andres Montano is working his way back from a cruciate ligament setback, with a return projected for late January 2026. Adding to the complications, Lorenzo Faravelli is unavailable as he serves a direct red-card suspension.

Chivas team news

The Guadalajara squad, guided by Gabriel Milito, has been grinding through preparations, fully aware that they must outclass an opponent that looked far more consistent over the course of the campaign. Their late-season surge offers a small psychological lift, but the red-and-white faithful haven't forgotten the 2-1 setback against Cruz Azul earlier in the term. That defeat at Estadio Akron featured a lone strike from Diego Campillo, who will be sidelined this time due to injury.

