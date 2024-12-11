How to watch today's Copenhagen vs Hearts Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between FC Copenhagen and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After lifting themselves off the bottom of the Premiership standings, Hearts now shift focus to the Europa Conference League as they head to Denmark for a clash with FC Copenhagen.

The Jambos secured a 2-0 victory over Dundee over the weekend, yet their sluggish start to the season sees them still sitting second from the bottom in the Scottish Premiership.

Struggles against stronger opponents have been a recurring theme for Hearts, as seen in defeats to Heidenheim, Rangers, Celtic, and Cercle Brugge. Their European journey has been a mixed bag so far, with the two sides separated by a single point in the Conference League group table.

Hearts began their campaign brightly with wins away to Dinamo Minsk and at home against Omonia Nicosia. However, consecutive 2-0 losses—one at Tynecastle to Bundesliga outfit Heidenheim and another on the road to Cercle Brugge—have dented their momentum.

FC Copenhagen, meanwhile, head into this encounter buoyed by their first Conference League victory, a 2-1 triumph over Dinamo Minsk. The Danish side has already faced and overcome Scottish opposition this season, eliminating Kilmarnock in qualifying with a 2-0 home win and a 1-1 draw at Rugby Park.

FC Copenhagen vs Hearts kick-off time

The UEFA Conference League match between FC Copenhagen and Hearts will be played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, December 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Copenhagen team news

As Denmark's most illustrious club, FC Copenhagen are enjoying an impressive spell, backed by a wealth of attacking firepower.

Towering forward Andreas Cornelius, a seasoned Danish international, has stepped up following the summer departure of Orri Oskarsson, who joined Real Sociedad in a record-breaking €20 million deal. Meanwhile, winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, a name well-known to Scottish fans from his Celtic tenure, brings experience and creativity. On the opposite flank, Brazilian dynamo Robert dazzles with his flair, tricks, and blistering pace.

Hearts team news

For Hearts, it's been a campaign filled with challenges, but there's renewed optimism following Lawrence Shankland's recent resurgence.

The Scotland striker snapped a 12-game scoring drought with a clinical brace in the weekend victory over Dundee, a result that lifted Neil Critchley's side off the bottom of the Premiership standings. Shankland will be especially keen to make up for his missed penalty against Cercle Brugge on matchday four, as the Jambos look to make their mark in Europe.

