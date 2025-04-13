How to watch today's Como vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated by three spots in the Serie A standings, Como and Torino go head-to-head this Sunday at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia for what promises to be a crucial Round 32 clash.

Currently 13th in the table with 33 points, Como have endured a rocky campaign, posting 8 wins, 9 draws, and 14 defeats. However, there have been flickers of hope in recent weeks as the side has begun to find some rhythm—just in time for the relegation battle to heat up.

Under the leadership of Cesc Fàbregas, the Lombardy outfit have adopted a bolder, more expressive style of play. The former Spain international, drawing from his illustrious midfield career, has encouraged his team to play with greater freedom and imagination in the attacking third—an approach that has started to pay dividends.

Torino, meanwhile, occupy 11th place with 39 points from 30 matches. Their record—9 wins, 12 draws, and 9 losses—underlines a season of missed opportunities. Inconsistency has plagued Paolo Vanoli's side, preventing them from mounting a serious push for a European berth.

Vanoli’s pragmatic, defense-first approach has made Torino tough to break down but hasn’t always yielded results to match. If the Granata are to finish the season on a high, a shift toward a more proactive game plan might be in order.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Saturday, April 13, 2025, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Como's boss, Cesc Fabregas, will be pleased to have a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal, with only Alberto Dossena sidelined long-term due to a knee injury. Assane Diao and Nico Paz, who share the team lead with six league goals apiece, are expected to spearhead the attack and carry Como’s hopes in the final third.

Veteran midfielder Sergi Roberto avoided a yellow card against Monza, but he remains on the brink of suspension with one more booking. Torino's Valentino Lazaro is also one caution away from a ban, though a muscle injury rules him out of contention, regardless.

Torino’s injury concerns continue to grow, with Samuele Ricci suspended after being sent off against Hellas Verona. Meanwhile, Perr Schuurs (knee), Amine Salama (muscle), Alieu Njie (ankle), and Duvan Zapata (knee) all remain sidelined due to injury.

Up front, Che Adams remains the Granata's top scorer with eight goals to his name—four of them match-winners. That said, the Scotland international is going through a rough patch, having scored just once in his last 10 outings for club and country. His last goal came against Parma on March 8, and Torino will be hoping he can rediscover his touch in front of goal this weekend.

