How to watch today's Como vs Empoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cesc Fabregas' Como side has been a joy to watch this season, and they'll fancy their chances of climbing further up the Serie A table as the campaign enters a crucial stage.

Fabregas, who took the reins as Como's permanent manager last summer, has been strongly backed by an ambitious ownership group featuring some well-known figures. That investment has started to bear fruit, with the team producing a string of eye-catching performances. However, Como stumbled heading into the March international break, managing just one point from their last three outings. Their most recent setback came in a 2-1 loss to Milan at San Siro—a match in which they had led at halftime.

At the other end of the table, Roberto D'Aversa initially steered Empoli to a promising start, with the club spending much of the early season in the top half. However, their form has nosedived, and they now find themselves in the relegation zone as they head into this weekend's fixtures. Despite their struggles, the club has kept faith in D’Aversa, particularly with a Coppa Italia semi-final first leg looming in midweek. The Florence-based booked their place in the last four after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Juventus in Turin, though they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Torino in their most recent league outing.

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and Empoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free-trial).

Como vs Empoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Empoli will be played at Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am ET on Saturday, March 29, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Como team news

Dele Alli, who recently returned to professional football, saw red against Como for a rash challenge on Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Meanwhile, Nico Paz is also unavailable this weekend due to suspension.

Empoli team news

As for Empoli, the visitors have several fitness concerns ahead of their trip to Como. Youssef Maleh, Szymon Zurkowski, former Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin, and Roma loanee Ola Solbakken are all question marks as they battle injury setbacks.

