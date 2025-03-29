+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Como vs Empoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cesc Fabregas' Como side has been a joy to watch this season, and they'll fancy their chances of climbing further up the Serie A table as the campaign enters a crucial stage.

Fabregas, who took the reins as Como's permanent manager last summer, has been strongly backed by an ambitious ownership group featuring some well-known figures. That investment has started to bear fruit, with the team producing a string of eye-catching performances. However, Como stumbled heading into the March international break, managing just one point from their last three outings. Their most recent setback came in a 2-1 loss to Milan at San Siro—a match in which they had led at halftime.

At the other end of the table, Roberto D'Aversa initially steered Empoli to a promising start, with the club spending much of the early season in the top half. However, their form has nosedived, and they now find themselves in the relegation zone as they head into this weekend's fixtures. Despite their struggles, the club has kept faith in D’Aversa, particularly with a Coppa Italia semi-final first leg looming in midweek. The Florence-based booked their place in the last four after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Juventus in Turin, though they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Torino in their most recent league outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Empoli online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and Empoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free-trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs Empoli kick-off time

Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Empoli will be played at Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am ET on Saturday, March 29, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Como vs Empoli Probable lineups

ComoHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestEMP
30
J. Butez
2
M. Kempf
28
I. Smolcic
5
E. Goldaniga
41
A. Valle
23
M. Perrone
38
A. Diao
7
G. Strefezza
33
L. Da Cunha
80
M. Caqueret
10
P. Cutrone
1
M. Silvestri
35
L. Marianucci
21
M. Viti
2
S. Goglichidze
11
E. Gyasi
10
J. Fazzini
3
G. Pezzella
99
S. Esposito
5
A. Grassi
6
L. Henderson
18
C. Kouame

3-4-2-1

EMPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Fabregas

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. D'Aversa

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Como team news

Dele Alli, who recently returned to professional football, saw red against Como for a rash challenge on Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Meanwhile, Nico Paz is also unavailable this weekend due to suspension.

Empoli team news

As for Empoli, the visitors have several fitness concerns ahead of their trip to Como. Youssef Maleh, Szymon Zurkowski, former Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin, and Roma loanee Ola Solbakken are all question marks as they battle injury setbacks.

Form

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

EMP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

COM

Last 5 matches

EMP

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

