How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Orlando City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-stakes Eastern Conference MLS battle is brewing on Friday night as Columbus Crew welcome Orlando City SC to MAPFRE Stadium, just before the 2025 Leagues Cup kicks off. With both sides jostling for prime playoff real estate, expect fireworks in a matchup that could shape the second half of their MLS campaigns.

The Crew enter this clash riding a wave of confidence, especially at home, where they've turned MAPFRE into a fortress. Nine wins in their last 14 appearances on their own turf underline just how tough they've made life for visiting teams. Their latest outing, a composed win over D.C. United, kept them firmly in the postseason conversation, and they’ll be eager to tighten their grip on a top-half spot before the Leagues Cup break.

Orlando, however, have built a reputation as road warriors in recent weeks. Four victories from their last six away games in all competitions speak volumes about their resilience and rhythm on the road. Their recent 2-1 win over the New England Revolution lifted them to sixth in the table, and with just a three-point gap separating them from the chasing pack, every result feels like a cup final.

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City kick-off time

The MLS match between Columbus Crew and Orlando City will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

In terms of personnel, Columbus are still nursing injuries to four senior players, with Mohamed Farsi the latest to be sidelined.

That said, Abrahim Aliyu stepped in admirably against D.C. and is likely to retain his spot on the right. Up front, Jacen Russell-Rowe is expected to reclaim his starting role, edging out young Taha Habroune.

Orlando City team news

As for Orlando, they're in better shape health-wise, with just Joran Gerbet and striker Duncan McGuire unavailable.

All eyes will once again be on Martín Ojeda, who was the difference-maker in their victory over New England, a performance that reinforced Orlando's reputation as one of the most dangerous travelers in the league.

