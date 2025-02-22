How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew is set to welcome Chicago Fire in the early hours of Sunday for an eagerly awaited MLS showdown. As both teams embark on a fresh campaign, they will be eager to make an early statement and build momentum for the season ahead.

Columbus Crew enters this clash on the back of a gut-wrenching penalty shootout defeat against New York RB, where they fought to a 2-2 draw in regulation time before ultimately falling short 5-4 from the spot. Despite that setback, their recent form has been largely encouraging, with three wins and two losses in their last five outings across all competitions. Playing on home soil, they will be keen to put that disappointment behind them and start the new season on the front foot.

On the flip side, Chicago Fire's struggles have been evident in their recent performances, as they remain winless in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing saw them suffer a humbling 3-0 home defeat against Nashville SC, a result that echoed their final league game from the previous campaign. With concerns mounting over their form, Chicago faces an uphill task as they look to turn their fortunes around against a Columbus side eager to bounce back.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

The MLS match between Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Columbus Crew team news

Evan Bush has been sidelined for a significant stretch for Columbus Crew due to a broken arm, but the goalkeeper appears close to making his comeback, having been listed as a substitute in the recent clash against New York Red Bulls.

The hosts will also be without Malte Amundsen, who remains out with a groin injury. However, there's some positive news as Lassi Lappalainen is expected to be fit enough for his debut after enduring an injury-plagued campaign last season.

Chicago Fire FC team news

On the flip side, Chicago Fire's Maren Haile-Selassie has been absent from all six of the team's 2025 friendly matches due to injury and looks set to remain unavailable for this weekend’s encounter.

Meanwhile, David Poreba is steadily nearing a return from a ligament problem, but Saturday’s match will likely come too soon for the 22-year-old midfielder to feature.

