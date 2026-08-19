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Major League Soccer
team-logoColumbus Crew
ScottsMiracle-Gro Field
team-logoCF Montreal
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal
Columbus Crew
CF Montreal
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 20
ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Today's game between Columbus Crew and CF Montreal will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal is available to watch live on Apple TV. The full MLS regular-season schedule, including this fixture, is broadcast exclusively through Apple TV as part of a standard subscription. Fans can stream the match on any device that supports the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

Columbus Crew return to MLS action at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, hosting CF Montreal in an Eastern Conference fixture with playoff implications for both clubs.

Laurent Courtois's side come into this game off the back of a Leagues Cup run that showed real attacking intent. The Crew went three wins from three in the group stage before progressing past Club Universidad Nacional, and their form across competitions has been among the more encouraging in the Eastern Conference over recent weeks.

The result against Charlotte FC on August 15 — a 3-1 defeat — will sting, though. Columbus now need to respond at home, and a win here would go some way toward repairing their league position after a difficult night in North Carolina.

CF Montreal arrive in Ohio under Philippe Eullaffroy having picked up just one win from their last five MLS outings. The Canadian side sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, and the pressure to collect points is growing. They drew 1-1 with DC United in their most recent outing, a result that did little to ease their playoff concerns.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez — the 37-year-old Chilean forward who ended his 18-year European career to join Montreal as a designated player — has generated genuine excitement around the club. Whether that translates into results on the road remains to be seen.

With Columbus sitting 11th and Montreal in 14th, this is a fixture neither side can afford to lose. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Probable lineups

Columbus Crew crest
Columbus Crew
COL
Formation
CF Montreal crest
CF Montreal
MTL
CF Montreal crest
CF Montreal
MTL

Manager

  • L. Courtois

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

CF Montreal head coach Philippe Eullaffroy is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. No projected XI has been provided, and further squad updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

COL

COL - Form

MIA
D2-2
ATL
W3-1
PAC
W2-1
CUN
W1-1
CLT
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
MTL

MTL - Form

TFC
D0-0
NSC
L1-0
MIA
L0-1
NER
D2-2
DCU
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Columbus Crew have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Charlotte FC in MLS on August 15, which ended a three-game winning run in the Leagues Cup. That run included victories over Atlas (3-1), Pachuca (2-1), and a 1-1 aggregate progression past Club Universidad Nacional. The Crew also drew 2-2 with Inter Miami in MLS earlier in the stretch. Columbus scored nine goals and conceded six across those five outings.

CF Montreal have taken one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with DC United on August 15, and they have not won in the league since dropping games to Inter Miami (0-1) and Nashville SC (1-0) in late July. A 2-2 draw with New England Revolution on August 1 and a goalless stalemate with Toronto FC in mid-July round out a run that shows Montreal struggling for consistency on the road.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Columbus CrewDrawCF Montreal
3
2
0
Major League Soccer
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
1
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
2
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
1
FT
Major League Soccer
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
1
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
0
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
2
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
1
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 14, 2025, when CF Montreal and Columbus Crew drew 1-1 in MLS. Before that, Columbus won 2-1 at home on April 5, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Columbus hold an edge with two wins to Montreal's one, with two draws. The most recent five meetings have been relatively tight, with neither side running away with the contest.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
1913423915+2443
W
D
L
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
1911534636+1038
L
D
W
W
W
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
1810263424+1032
W
W
L
L
W
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
199372925+430
L
L
D
W
D
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
198473228+428
W
L
W
D
W
6
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
197664645+127
D
W
L
W
W
7
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
197573327+626
L
D
W
W
L
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
197483041-1125
L
W
L
L
W
9
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
195952730-324
D
D
W
D
D
10
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
1963103148-1721
D
L
W
W
L
11
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
195592731-420
L
D
W
L
W
12
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
194872633-720
W
D
L
D
D
13
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
1954102835-719
W
W
W
W
L
14
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
1945102536-1117
D
D
L
L
D
15
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
1943122134-1315
W
L
L
D
L
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Columbus Crew currently sit 11th while CF Montreal occupy 14th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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