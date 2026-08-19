Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 19:30 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Today's game between Columbus Crew and CF Montreal will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal is available to watch live on Apple TV. The full MLS regular-season schedule, including this fixture, is broadcast exclusively through Apple TV as part of a standard subscription. Fans can stream the match on any device that supports the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Columbus Crew return to MLS action at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, hosting CF Montreal in an Eastern Conference fixture with playoff implications for both clubs.

Laurent Courtois's side come into this game off the back of a Leagues Cup run that showed real attacking intent. The Crew went three wins from three in the group stage before progressing past Club Universidad Nacional, and their form across competitions has been among the more encouraging in the Eastern Conference over recent weeks.

The result against Charlotte FC on August 15 — a 3-1 defeat — will sting, though. Columbus now need to respond at home, and a win here would go some way toward repairing their league position after a difficult night in North Carolina.

CF Montreal arrive in Ohio under Philippe Eullaffroy having picked up just one win from their last five MLS outings. The Canadian side sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, and the pressure to collect points is growing. They drew 1-1 with DC United in their most recent outing, a result that did little to ease their playoff concerns.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez — the 37-year-old Chilean forward who ended his 18-year European career to join Montreal as a designated player — has generated genuine excitement around the club. Whether that translates into results on the road remains to be seen.

With Columbus sitting 11th and Montreal in 14th, this is a fixture neither side can afford to lose. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

CF Montreal head coach Philippe Eullaffroy is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. No projected XI has been provided, and further squad updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Columbus Crew have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Charlotte FC in MLS on August 15, which ended a three-game winning run in the Leagues Cup. That run included victories over Atlas (3-1), Pachuca (2-1), and a 1-1 aggregate progression past Club Universidad Nacional. The Crew also drew 2-2 with Inter Miami in MLS earlier in the stretch. Columbus scored nine goals and conceded six across those five outings.

CF Montreal have taken one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with DC United on August 15, and they have not won in the league since dropping games to Inter Miami (0-1) and Nashville SC (1-0) in late July. A 2-2 draw with New England Revolution on August 1 and a goalless stalemate with Toronto FC in mid-July round out a run that shows Montreal struggling for consistency on the road.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 14, 2025, when CF Montreal and Columbus Crew drew 1-1 in MLS. Before that, Columbus won 2-1 at home on April 5, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Columbus hold an edge with two wins to Montreal's one, with two draws. The most recent five meetings have been relatively tight, with neither side running away with the contest.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Columbus Crew currently sit 11th while CF Montreal occupy 14th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: