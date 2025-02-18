How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A massive Concacaf Champions Cup showdown awaits as the Colorado Rapids lock horns with Los Angeles FC. Beyond a coveted spot in the next round, this matchup pits two clubs with vastly different trajectories—both in MLS and on the international stage.

For the Rapids, this tournament represents an opportunity to break through a barrier that has long hindered their progress on the continental front. Meanwhile, LAFC carries the weight of unfinished business, having come agonizingly close to lifting the trophy twice—falling short in both the 2020 and 2023 finals. No other MLS side has reached as many finals without claiming the ultimate prize.

Colorado enters the competition looking to build on a promising first campaign under head coach Chris Armas. Their 2024 season saw them secure a playoff berth in the Audi MLS Cup and clinch a third-place finish in the Leagues Cup.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Dick's Sporting Goods Park

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Colorado Rapids and LAFC will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on Tuesday, February 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

Across the pitch, the Rapids bolstered their ranks, reinforcing their defensive setup with Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy, while adding Ted Ku-DiPietro to a midfield core featuring Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett. Up front, Rafael Navarro returns after bagging 17 goals across all competitions last season.

For the Rapids to pull off an upset, key players will need to rise to the occasion. USMNT shot-stopper Zack Steffen will have his hands full containing LAFC's attacking threats, while Mihailovic and Navarro must capitalize on any scoring chances that come their way.

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC enters the competition brimming with confidence and experience. Denis Bouanga, last year's Champions Cup Golden Boot winner with seven goals, remains their talisman in the final third. But the real game-changer could be the arrival of Olivier Giroud. The French World Cup winner is set to make his tournament debut, and his presence could be the missing ingredient that finally propels LAFC to continental glory.

The Black & Gold have also retooled their midfield, securing Mark Delgado in a trade with the LA Galaxy and signing Igor Jesus from Portuguese outfit Estrela Amadora. Meanwhile, they bid farewell to Mateusz Bogusz, who completed a big-money move to Liga MX giants Cruz Azul for a reported fee north of $10 million.

