How to watch today's Colombia vs Peru World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Colombia and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia, runners-up at last summer's Copa America, have struggled to maintain that momentum and are now desperate to turn things around as they host Peru at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla on Friday night.

Since thrashing Chile 4-0, Los Cafeteros haven't tasted victory in four straight matches, losing three and drawing one. It’s been a rough ride in World Cup qualifying, too, with just two wins from their last eight outings. Still, home advantage may offer a lifeline as they go head-to-head with a faltering Peruvian side in Round 15 of the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Peru haven't fared much better. They sit 9th in the table, having picked up just 10 points from 14 games (W2, D4, L8), and come into this clash off the back of four straight away defeats. Another loss on the road looks likely against a Colombia side hungry to respond.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colombia vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colombia vs Peru kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT on Friday, June 6, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Colombia team news

The hosts will be without key winger Luis Diaz, who is suspended, while Luis Sinisterra is sidelined through injury. The creative reins will fall to veteran James Rodriguez, who's set to earn his 115th cap in front of a passionate home crowd.

Colombia's defensive line is stretched thin, with Juan Cabal, Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Arias, Johan Mojica, and Carlos Cuesta all ruled out for this international window.

Peru team news

As for Peru, manager Juan Reynoso has stuck with a familiar but ageing core that has struggled to deliver.

The likes of Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Gianluca Lapadula, and Andre Carrillo are all in their mid-30s, while 41-year-old Paolo Guerrero might even lead the line again.

Injuries haven't helped either; Miguel Trauco, Wilder Cartagena, and Alexander Callens are all missing from the squad.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links