How to watch today's Colo Colo vs Bucaramanga Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Bucaramanga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Bucaramanga head to Chile on Friday with everything to play for, as they chase a top-two finish in Copa Libertadores Group E. They'll square off against a Colo-Colo side already out of contention at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

While the hosts sit rock bottom with just two points from five matches — and no path forward — the Colombian visitors are still in the hunt. Bucaramanga trail second-placed Fortaleza by only two points and could leap into the knockout rounds if they bag three points in Santiago and Racing Club take care of business against Fortaleza in Argentina.

Colo-Colo may have thrashed Union Española 4-1 in domestic action recently, but it's been a forgettable continental campaign for the Chilean giants. Bucaramanga, meanwhile, come into this clash on a four-game unbeaten run, including a convincing 4-1 win over La Equidad last time out.

Colo Colo vs Bucaramanga kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Bucaramanga will be played at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Chile, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Friday, May 30, 2025, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Colo Colo team news

Colo-Colo will be forced to shuffle their deck on Friday, with Emiliano Amor and Erick Wiemberg both sidelined by ongoing injuries — a muscle issue and a knock, respectively. Adding to their woes, midfield general Arturo Vidal is suspended after being sent off in their previous Copa Libertadores clash.

In Vidal's absence, Victor Felipe Mendez could slot in behind an advanced pair of Claudio Aquino and Vicente Pizarro. Out wide, expect Francisco Marchant and Lucas Cepeda to stretch the pitch, while Javier Correa is tipped to lead the lineup front.

At the back, the same defensive quartet that helped deliver a 4-1 domestic win over Union Espanola, Mauricio Isla, Alan Saldivia, Sebastian Vegas, and Daniel Gutierrez, are likely to stay put, with Fernando de Paul continuing in goal.

Bucaramanga team news

As for Atletico Bucaramanga, they'll be missing a few key names too. Aldair Zarate and Carlos Henao are both battling muscle injuries, while Santiago Jimenez remains a doubt with a knock, all three eare xpected to be out until next month.

Up top, red-hot striker Luciano Pons — with nine goals in 19 appearances and three in four Libertadores outings — should spearhead the attack. He'll be supported by an exciting trio of Frank Castaneda, Fabian Sambueza, and Kevin Londono.

Riding the wave of a four-match unbeaten streak, the Leopards are unlikely to make many changes elsewhere. The backbone of the side should feature Aldair Quintana in goal, with Aldair Gutierrez, Cristian Zapata, Jefferson Mena, and Fredy Hinestroza anchoring the defence. Edwin Castro and Diego Chavez are expected to handle business in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

COC Last match BUC 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Bucaramanga 3 - 3 Colo Colo 3 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

