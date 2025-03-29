How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A marquee Liga MX Clausura clash awaits on Saturday night as Club America and Tigres UANL square off at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in a battle for supremacy at the top of the table.

América, currently first with 27 points, will be looking to maintain their lead after a 3-1 victory over Atlas before the international break. Rodrigo Aguirre netted twice, while Cristian Calderón added another to seal the win.

Tigres, sitting third with 25 points, are riding a three-match winning streak and will see this as an opportunity to leapfrog América. Their latest triumph, a 3-0 rout of Santos Laguna, saw Juan Brunetta get on the scoresheet, while a pair of own goals from the opposition helped seal the result. They, too, face a midweek Champions Cup fixture against LA Galaxy, leaving Guido Pizarro with key decisions to make regarding squad management.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch CF America vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Tigres UANL will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CF America vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Club America and Tigres will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:05 pm ET / 6:05 pm PT on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

CF America team news

Club América emerged from the international break unscathed, with no injury concerns among their returning players. However, Andre Jardine is known for his strategic squad management, and with a midweek Champions Cup clash against Cruz Azul, some lineup changes could be in store for Saturday's showdown with Tigres UANL.

Alejandro Zendejas has been a standout on the right wing, netting four goals and consistently delivering strong performances. Meanwhile, Alvaro Fidalgo has been the creative heartbeat of America's attack, already tallying five goals in the tournament while orchestrating play from midfield.

Tigres team news

On the other side, Tigres sit third with 25 points, though their biggest concern isn't the standings—it's fulfilling Liga MX's youth player rule. To avoid complications later in the season, Guido Pizarro is expected to continue giving Bernardo Parra significant minutes.

In Pizarro’s tactical setup, Rafael Carioca provides vital stability in midfield, and his experience could be a decisive factor against América. Fernando Gorriaran, who thrived under Veljko Paunovic, has successfully regained form under Pizarro's guidance after overcoming an unfortunate injury. With both teams vying for positioning at the top, this matchup promises to be a high-stakes battle.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links