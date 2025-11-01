How to watch today's Club America vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Club America and Leon square off in the penultimate round of the Liga MX Apertura, with Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes set to host what could be a crucial showdown in shaping the playoff picture.

América head into this one after a lively 2-2 draw on the road against Mazatlán. Kevin Álvarez opened the scoring early, but the hosts flipped the script with goals from Bryan Colula and Mauro Oropeza to take a 2-1 advantage into halftime. The Eagles kept pushing and were rewarded late when Brian Rodríguez struck the equalizer to salvage a point.

The hosts sit comfortably in fourth place on 31 points and know that victory here could solidify their top-four positioning heading into the finale.

León, on the other hand, were also held to a draw, finishing 1-1 against Pumas on home turf. Alfonso Alvarado gave La Fiera the lead in the 57th minute, but the drama really kicked in late. Nathan Silva missed from the spot earlier in the half, and Pumas didn't waste a second chance. Jose Macias converted a penalty at the death to level the match.

The result leaves Los Panzas Verdes sitting 17th in the table with just 13 points from 15 outings, fighting to stay relevant in the postseason conversation.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through Univision, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, ViX, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CF America vs Leon kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX match between Club America and Leon will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

CF America team news

The Eagles will be a bit shorthanded for this clash with Leon, as they'll be missing five players from the squad sheet.

Dagoberto Espinoza, Isaias Violante, Jose Zuniga, Alejandro Zendejas, and Henry Martin are all unavailable for this one. The expectation was that Henry Martín and Alejandro Zendejas might make it back in time, but the club has opted not to roll the dice on their fitness. At most, one of them could show up on the bench, but it would purely be for show, with no minutes likely.

There was also talk of giving Alvaro Fidalgo a breather, but the Maguito himself pushed to suit up. Even with a knee protection still in place, he's been cleared and is fully expected to take his place in the starting XI.

Leon team news

Leon's camp heads into this one with a couple of names on the worry list. Rogelio Funes Mori is still dealing with a calf issue that has slowed his return, while Daniel Arcila is recovering from a knock that's kept him from full training. Both remain question marks as the team monitors their progress day-to-day.

