How to watch today's Club America vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A crucial top-of-the-table battle unfolds at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Wednesday as Club América host Club Leon in a highly anticipated Liga MX Clausura clash. León arrive in Mexico City riding a seven-match unbeaten streak, sitting atop the standings with a three-point cushion over Las Aguilas.

The hosts saw their four-game league winning streak dramatically snapped last week, falling 3-2 at home to Necaxa. Alvaro Fidalgo ignited hopes of a comeback with a rapid-fire brace in the second half after América had fallen two goals behind. However, their resilience was undone in stoppage time when Kevin Rosero delivered a late knockout blow to secure victory for Los Rayos.

La Fiera continued their dominant run of form with a hard-fought 2-1 away win against Atlético San Luis on Sunday. James Rodriguez played the role of creator, setting up goals for Stiven Mendoza and Paul Bellón to secure Leon's sixth victory of the campaign. San Luis had taken the lead through Sébastien Salles-Lamonge in the 22nd minute, but their hopes of snatching a point were dashed when the same player failed to convert a stoppage-time penalty.

With first place on the line, America will be desperate to close the gap on the league leaders, while León aim to extend their advantage at the summit. Expect fireworks in Mexico City as two of Liga MX’s best go head-to-head.

The Liga MX match between Club America and Leon will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in the US.

CF America team news

Miguel Vázquez is out with a leg injury. Nicolas Benedetti is also sidelined for the season due to injury. Kevin Alvarez received a red card in the previous match and will be serving a suspension.

Leon team news

Club León is facing some challenges as they prepare for their upcoming match against CF América. Jhonder Cádiz is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as doubtful for the game. Additionally, Sebastián Santos is also doubtful due to an ankle injury sustained earlier in January 2025.

