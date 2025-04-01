How to watch today's Club America vs Cruz Azul CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between CF America and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news

The CONCACAF Champions Cup resumes on Tuesday as Club America welcomes Cruz Azul to the Ciudad de los Deportes. The two sides last met in December during the Liga MX Apertura playoffs semi-finals, with America edging out a thrilling 4-3 aggregate victory.

America continues to build on their impressive form in Liga MX, securing a dominant 3-0 win over Tigres UANL this past Saturday. That result extended their unbeaten run to six games, with four wins and two draws since their 3-2 loss to Club Necaxa in February.

Now, America shifts focus to the Champions Cup, where they began their campaign with a resounding 4-1 aggregate win over Guadalajara in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul is in good shape after an emphatic 7-0 aggregate win over Haiti’s Real Hope in the first round, followed by a commanding 4-1 victory over Seattle Sounders in the round of 16. Vicente Sanchez's side enters this contest fresh off a 1-0 win against Guadalajara in Liga MX, and currently sit fifth in the league standings, five points behind America at the top.

How to watch CF America vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Club America and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, TUDN, FS2 and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

CF America vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Club America and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT on Tuesday, April 1, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club America continues to set the pace in Liga MX, maintaining their position at the summit of the standings while emerging as a strong favorite for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Under Andre Jardine, several players have thrived in new roles, while others have struggled to maintain their usual standards. Among the latter is club captain Henry Martín, whose injury woes have made this his most challenging period since Jardine took charge.

The experienced forward has been dealing with persistent physical setbacks since late last year. The lingering issues have carried over into 2025. Unfortunately for Las Águilas, Martín's complex muscle issue does not appear to be improving, and he is expected to remain sidelined throughout April, ruling him out of both domestic and continental action.

The Club America medical staff is prioritizing caution. With Víctor Davila and Julian Quinones available to lead the line, América is in no rush to risk their captain. The plan is to have him fully fit and firing in time for the Liga MX playoffs in May.

Defender Antonio Alvarez is nursing a knock and remains a doubt for selection as the medical team monitors his recovery. Meanwhile, Igor Lichnovsky is sidelined with a groin issue, Jorge Mere has suffered a cruciate ligament injury and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul secured an important victory over Chivas in Liga MX, strengthening their position for a direct playoff spot. With their focus now shifting to the upcoming CONCACAF Champions League clash against América, coach Vicente Sánchez will have nearly a full squad at his disposal, with key players returning from injury.

All players trained on Monday, marking the return of Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi, Giorgos Giakoumakis, and Jesus Orozco—all of whom were absent for the Guadalajara trip due to muscle issues. The decision to rest them proved wise, as their recovery will allow them to play a vital role in the upcoming match against América.

While it remains unclear whether any of them will start, all four are expected to be included in the squad for the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. The only confirmed absence is Omar Campos who is dealing with a serious knee injury, sustained due to the poor condition of the pitch at Jalisco Stadium. The club awaits a final diagnosis on his condition.

