How to watch today's Club America vs Chivas CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between CF America and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club América welcome bitter rivals Chivas to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Wednesday for the decisive second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 showdown. In last week’s first-leg encounter in Guadalajara, an own goal from Sebastián Cáceres handed Chivas a 1-0 victory.

The two sides locked horns again in Liga MX action over the weekend, battling to a scoreless draw. The match saw substitute Cade Cowell receive a red card just four minutes after stepping onto the pitch.

Heading into this high-stakes rematch, América will be eager to rediscover their scoring touch after failing to find the net in their last two outings. Meanwhile, Chivas arrive in solid defensive form, having recorded three consecutive clean sheets.

CF America vs Chivas kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

The Concacaf Champions Cup match between Chivas and Club America will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, March 12, in the US.

CF America team news

Club America have dominated recent home encounters against Chivas, winning three of the last four while keeping clean sheets in each victory. However, their only loss in the past six Champions Cup home matches came at the hands of their fierce rivals.

Key players Alvaro Fidalgo, Henry Martin, and Kevin Alvarez were unused substitutes in Saturday’s league draw but are expected to return to the starting lineup for this crucial clash.

Chivas team news

Chivas enter the match in solid form, winning three of their last five across all competitions. Their away record in the Champions Cup has also been impressive, remaining unbeaten in their last five trips with three victories. Javier Hernandez, who logged 82 minutes in the weekend fixture, is likely to feature off the bench.

