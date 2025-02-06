How to watch today's Club America Femenil vs Mazatlan Femenil Liga MX F game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between CF America and Mazatlan FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will look to return to winning ways when they host Mazatlan in an exciting Liga MX Femenil match on Thursday night.

America finds itself in second place in the league standings with 15 points after six matchdays. They've been in stellar form, stringing together five victories before their winning streak came to an end with a 2-1 defeat against Pachuca in their most recent outing.

In stark contrast, Mazatlan sits at the bottom of the table in 18th place, struggling with a series of six losses. They have not won any of their last matches and will be looking to turn their fortunes around.

How to watch CF America vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

CF America vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

The Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Mazatlan will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, February 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Key players to watch from Club America's side include forwards like Kiana Palacios, who has been instrumental in their attacking play, and goalkeeper Andrea Pereira, providing stability at the back.

Mazatlan FC team news

For Mazatlan, players such as Jazmin Enrigue and Maria Jose Lopez will need to step up if they hope to challenge America's strong lineup.

