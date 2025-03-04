How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Tigres CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati welcome Mexican giants Tigres UANL on Tuesday night for a Round of 16 clash in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The match will present the first-ever clash between the sides in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Under the guidance of Pat Noonan, Cincinnati have had a mixed start to their MLS season, currently sitting in eighth place with a 1-0-1 record. Their latest outing on Saturday proved difficult, as they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, Veljko Paunovic's Tigres have been a dominant force in Liga MX, boasting a 10-6-1 record that has them positioned third in the standings. The Mexican side head into this matchup with momentum, having secured a 2-1 win over Necaxa in their most recent fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

This Concacaf Champions Cup match will be shown live on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial now), FS2, VIX and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Cincinnati vs Tigres kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup TQL Stadium

The match between FC Cincinnati and Tigres UANL will be played at the TQL Stadium on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, with kick-off at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Cincinnati team news

FC Cincinnati are set for their second straight appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 after dispatching F.C. Motagua with a commanding 5-2 aggregate victory in Round One. Kévin Kelsy played a pivotal role, finding the net in both legs, while Pavel Bucha stole the spotlight in the first match with a clinical brace.

Tigres team news

Meanwhile, Tigres UANL enter the Round of 16 for the seventh time, boasting a flawless record at this stage of the competition. The 2020 CCC champions punched their ticket to the next round after seeing off Real Esteli with a 3-1 aggregate win. Diego Lainez, who got on the scoresheet in the second leg, and Juan Brunetta, who notched an assist while completing an impressive 95% of his passes, will be key figures to watch as Tigres aim to maintain their dominance.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links