How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Tigres CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Cincinnati welcome Mexican giants Tigres UANL on Tuesday night for a Round of 16 clash in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The match will present the first-ever clash between the sides in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Under the guidance of Pat Noonan, Cincinnati have had a mixed start to their MLS season, currently sitting in eighth place with a 1-0-1 record. Their latest outing on Saturday proved difficult, as they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union.
Meanwhile, Veljko Paunovic's Tigres have been a dominant force in Liga MX, boasting a 10-6-1 record that has them positioned third in the standings. The Mexican side head into this matchup with momentum, having secured a 2-1 win over Necaxa in their most recent fixture.
FC Cincinnati vs Tigres kick-off time
The match between FC Cincinnati and Tigres UANL will be played at the TQL Stadium on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, with kick-off at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
FC Cincinnati team news
FC Cincinnati are set for their second straight appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 after dispatching F.C. Motagua with a commanding 5-2 aggregate victory in Round One. Kévin Kelsy played a pivotal role, finding the net in both legs, while Pavel Bucha stole the spotlight in the first match with a clinical brace.
Tigres team news
Meanwhile, Tigres UANL enter the Round of 16 for the seventh time, boasting a flawless record at this stage of the competition. The 2020 CCC champions punched their ticket to the next round after seeing off Real Esteli with a 3-1 aggregate win. Diego Lainez, who got on the scoresheet in the second leg, and Juan Brunetta, who notched an assist while completing an impressive 95% of his passes, will be key figures to watch as Tigres aim to maintain their dominance.