How to watch today's Chivas vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

With the international break in the rearview, Chivas is sharpening its focus ahead of a crucial Liga MX Clausura 2025 showdown against Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Sitting 10th in the table, El Rebaño Sagrado is clinging to a postseason spot but finds itself under pressure after back-to-back draws. With the chasing pack breathing down their necks, securing all three points is imperative.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul, currently sitting 5th in the table, has been in solid form, picking up three wins and two draws in their last five outings. The visitors have their sights set on breaking into the top three and will look to pile more frustration on Chivas at the Estadio Akron.

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

CD Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Chivas may be hanging onto 10th place, but their recent run—two wins, two draws, and a defeat in their last five—does inspire some confidence. While the home advantage and the backing of their supporters could be a boost, their inconsistent form raises doubts about their ability to overcome Cruz Azul in this crucial encounter.

Adding to their concerns, Gilberto Sepulveda and Óscar Whalley remain doubtful, while Luis Olivas is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Cruz Azul team news

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul is riding a wave of momentum, unbeaten in their last five league matches. Fresh off a 2-1 victory over Tigres, they handled business in the Champions Cup, following up a goalless first-leg draw against Seattle Sounders with a commanding 4-1 win at home. Their undefeated streak now stands at seven matches, and they appear to be hitting their stride as the season enters its final stretch.

However, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Mateo Levy, and Rafael Guerrero are all question marks for this fixture.

