How to watch today's Chile vs Ecuador World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Chile and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador heads to Santiago on Tuesday for a World Cup qualifier against Chile, knowing they are on the brink of securing a spot at the finals.

A red-hot run of form has propelled Sebastian Beccacece's side to second place in the standings, while Chile finds itself languishing at the bottom, though their World Cup hopes aren't entirely extinguished just yet. La Roja sits last with nine points, while La Tri boasts 22, firmly in the automatic qualification spots.

Chile trails the intercontinental playoff position by four points, casting serious doubt over their chances of making it to the tournament. Having missed out on the last two World Cups, another failed campaign looms large unless results take a dramatic turn.

A 1-0 loss to Paraguay last week halted the momentum Chile had built from picking up four points in the previous two rounds. Home form has also been a concern, with La Roja losing two of their last three qualifiers on Chilean soil.

Meanwhile, Ecuador will look to capitalize on Chile's struggles. Sitting just three points clear of sixth-placed Colombia, La Tri claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Venezuela last round, extending their winning streak to three matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chile vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Chile vs Ecuador kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa, Chile on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chile team news

Chile will be eager to have their talisman Alexis Sanchez back in contention after the veteran forward didn't even make the bench in last week's loss to Paraguay.

Injury woes continue to plague La Roja, with Fabian Hormazabal a late withdrawal and Marcelo Morales still sidelined. Marcelino Nunez of Norwich City was also omitted, having failed to prove his fitness. Midfield duo Erick Pulgar and Williams Alarcón remain unavailable, but Ricardo Gareca was able to call on the vast experience of Arturo Vidal, who earned his 145th cap in the previous match.

Ecuador team news

Ecuador, meanwhile, will be without wing-backs Angelo Preciado and Jhoanner Chávez, though Pervis Estupinan has rediscovered his form at Brighton & Hove Albion and is expected to start.

Former Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento was left out due to limited minutes at Burnley, while Alan Minda and Leonardo Campana are also unavailable.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

