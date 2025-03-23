How to watch today's Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides eager to get off the mark in the 2025 NWSL season will clash on Sunday as Houston Dash travel to SeatGeek Stadium to take on Chicago Stars FC. Despite falling short in their home opener, the revamped Dash are determined to snap a frustrating losing streak against Chicago.

Houston enters the contest following a 2-1 defeat to reigning Challenge Cup champions Washington Spirit. While the result didn't go their way, they showed promise in attack against the titleholders.

Meanwhile, Chicago boasts a dominant record in this matchup, having won all four previous meetings without conceding a single goal. If they secure another shutout victory, they will become the first NWSL team to keep a single opponent scoreless in five consecutive matchups. However, with both teams still searching for their first points of the season, expect a fiercely contested encounter.

Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash kick-off time

The NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Houston Dash will be played at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chicago Stars team news

Chicago Stars will receive a major boost with Ludmila back in the fold after serving the final game of her suspension, which had sidelined her for both the season opener and the team's only playoff match in 2024.

Meanwhile, Sam Staab made her long-awaited return from an Achilles tear, coming off the bench in the 79th minute—her first-ever substitute appearance in the NWSL. Though her presence wasn’t enough to shift the outcome in Florida, it was a significant milestone for both the defender and the Stars. In her absence, Chicago struggled to find a center back capable of filling her role at the same level.

Houston Dash team news

Houston Dash underwent a significant roster revamp in the offseason, bolstering their midfield with the arrivals of Delanie Sheehan and Danielle Colaprico, while strengthening their attacking options by bringing in Yazmeen Ryan and Messiah Bright. Interestingly, Colaprico isn't the only one with ties to Chicago—head coach Fabrice Gautrat spent a substantial part of his career with the Stars, climbing the coaching ranks from academy director to full-time assistant.

The Dash have seen a revolving door of head coaches in recent years, with Gautrat becoming the sixth full-time appointment—and the seventh overall, including interims—since 2022. Despite the wave of new signings, the squad still features a mix of long-time Dash players and emerging talents striving for consistency.

