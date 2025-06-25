+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Soldier Field
Watch live on Apple TV
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire welcome Philadelphia Union to Soldier Field on Wednesday as both teams kick off the second half of the 2025 MLS season.

Chicago, sitting mid-table, are seeking to build on a strong five-game road trip, while Philadelphia lead the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield race after a dramatic late win over Charlotte FC. The Fire are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Union, but Philadelphia’s resilience and depth have kept them atop the standings despite a growing list of absentees.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Soldier Field

The match will be played at Soldier Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago are dealing with several key absences. Starting goalkeeper Chris Brady is away on international duty, so Jeff Gal will continue in goal. The defense is missing Carlos Terán, Christopher Cupps, and David Poreba, while midfielders Rominigue Kouamé and Chris Mueller are also out.

Despite these setbacks, homegrown midfielders Mauricio Pineda and Sergio Oregel Jr. are available, and attacking duo Hugo Cuypers and Brian Gutiérrez are both fit to start.

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union’s squad is stretched thin by both injuries and international call-ups. Key absentees include Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, and Quinn Sullivan (all on international duty), while Mikael Uhre, Ian Glavinovich, Tai Baribo, and Frankie Westfield are ruled out. Olivier Mbaizo is questionable.

Form

CHI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

PHI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHI

Last 5 matches

PHI

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

