How to watch today's Chicago Fire vs Nashville SC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire FC and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire hosts Nashville SC at Soldier Field on Saturday in a highly anticipated MLS Eastern Conference clash.

Both sides are in strong form and aiming to solidify their playoff credentials as the season approaches its midpoint.

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chicago Fire FC vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Soldier Field

The match will be played at Soldier Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago Fire come into this match riding a wave of momentum, having thrashed DC United 7-1 in their previous outing to notch their seventh win of the season and move into the playoff spots.

The Fire have been particularly impressive in attack, boasting the second-best offensive record in MLS with 35 goals in just 16 games. Striker Hugo Cuypers leads the line with 10 goals and an assist so far. However, defensive consistency remains a concern, as Chicago has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches and has conceded 29 goals this season.

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the Fire ahead of this fixture, allowing head coach Gregg Berhalter to field his strongest available lineup as they seek revenge for the 7-2 defeat suffered against Nashville earlier in the season.

Nashville SC team news

Nashville, currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, enter the match after consecutive 2-2 draws against Columbus and New York City—results that saw them drop points from winning positions. The team remains potent in attack, with Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar in excellent form, and they have scored 14 goals in their last five meetings with Chicago.

Defensively, Nashville has been more solid than their hosts, conceding just 20 goals and keeping four clean sheets this season. There are no new injury or suspension concerns reported, so the team is expected to have its full squad available. The club will be keen to maintain their dominant record in this fixture, having won five of the last nine meetings, including that emphatic 7-2 victory in April.

