How to watch today's Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire will take on Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Inter Miami are currently second in the standings with a game in hand over current leaders Columbus Crew. They will be confident of securing a win here and if they do, the team climb to the top of the table.

Chicago are seventh in the standings. They recently lost to New York Red Bulls but will be hoping to bounce back this weekend.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Soldier Field

The match will be played at Soldier Field on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago Fire could be without up to six players on Sunday, with Sam Rogers, Jack Elliott, David Poreba, Brian Gutierrez, Chase Gasper, and Leonardo Barroso all nursing lower-body issues.

Jonathan Dean is also a doubt, while Chris Mueller may return after missing the last game due to paternity leave.

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami, meanwhile, remain without David Martinez, David Ruiz, and Tadeo Allende, who are all dealing with muscle-related setbacks.

Lionel Messi has found the net three times across his last two competitive appearances and will be looking forward to scoring more goals this weekend.

