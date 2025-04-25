How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The action continues Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field as National League foes square off once again, with the Philadelphia Phillies looking to snap out of a slump against the surging Chicago Cubs.
After a soggy Friday opener that saw the Cubs claim a 4-0 shutout win, the pressure is on Philadelphia to turn the tide in Game 2.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: FOX
- Local TV Channel: MARQ, NBCS-PH
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cubs will take on the Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Date
Saturday, April 26, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT
Venue
Wrigley Field
Location
Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players
Chicago Cubs team news
Chicago, meanwhile, rolled to their third straight win despite the lengthy rain delay Friday, moving to 17-10 atop the NL Central with a 3.5-game cushion over the Reds. Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and Jon Berti all notched two hits apiece to pace an 11-hit attack. Despite their struggles with runners in scoring position (4-for-22) and leaving 12 men stranded, the Cubs' offense still did enough to cruise. Colin Rea (1-0) earned the win with five scoreless innings, scattering three hits while fanning seven.
The Cubs will counter Saturday with Ben Brown, who makes his sixth appearance and fifth start of the campaign. Brown sports a 2-1 record with a 4.57 ERA and a hefty 1.754 WHIP across 21.2 innings. In his latest outing, the right-hander worked around four walks to allow just one run in four innings against Arizona, a game the Cubs eventually won. Over his past three starts, Brown has posted a 3.86 ERA but continues to battle control issues. This will mark Brown’s first career appearance against Philadelphia and his ninth career game (fifth start) at Wrigley, where he owns a 4.15 ERA across 26 innings.
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Philadelphia dropped its fifth straight contest Friday, struggling to find any rhythm at the plate on a dreary day in the Windy City. Entering the series opener, the Phillies sat at 13-13, second in the NL East, trailing the division-leading Mets by 5.5 games. Against the Cubs, Philly managed just five hits, with J.T. Realmuto being the only batter to collect multiple knocks. The Phillies were ice-cold with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-7 and stranding 10 men on base. Taijuan Walker (1-2) took the loss after giving up two runs on six hits with a pair of walks and four punchouts over just three-plus innings.
Looking to right the ship, Philadelphia hands the ball to Jesus Luzardo, who makes his sixth start of the season. Luzardo has been sharp, carrying a 2-0 record along with a stellar 2.08 ERA, a 1.088 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 30.1 innings. In his last outing, Luzardo pitched well — allowing just two runs (one earned) across seven innings against the Marlins — but didn’t factor into the decision in an eventual 10-inning loss. Over his last three starts, Luzardo has compiled a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 18.1 innings. He’s no stranger to facing the Cubs either, posting a 2-0 record and a 2.90 ERA across five previous starts, including a sparkling 1.38 ERA at Wrigley Field.
Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
09/26/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs
9 – 6
09/25/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs
4 – 10
09/24/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs
6 – 2
07/04/24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies
10 – 2
07/04/24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies
3 – 5