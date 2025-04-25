How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The action continues Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field as National League foes square off once again, with the Philadelphia Phillies looking to snap out of a slump against the surging Chicago Cubs.

After a soggy Friday opener that saw the Cubs claim a 4-0 shutout win, the pressure is on Philadelphia to turn the tide in Game 2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: FOX

FOX Local TV Channel: MARQ, NBCS-PH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cubs will take on the Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

Chicago, meanwhile, rolled to their third straight win despite the lengthy rain delay Friday, moving to 17-10 atop the NL Central with a 3.5-game cushion over the Reds. Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and Jon Berti all notched two hits apiece to pace an 11-hit attack. Despite their struggles with runners in scoring position (4-for-22) and leaving 12 men stranded, the Cubs' offense still did enough to cruise. Colin Rea (1-0) earned the win with five scoreless innings, scattering three hits while fanning seven.

The Cubs will counter Saturday with Ben Brown, who makes his sixth appearance and fifth start of the campaign. Brown sports a 2-1 record with a 4.57 ERA and a hefty 1.754 WHIP across 21.2 innings. In his latest outing, the right-hander worked around four walks to allow just one run in four innings against Arizona, a game the Cubs eventually won. Over his past three starts, Brown has posted a 3.86 ERA but continues to battle control issues. This will mark Brown’s first career appearance against Philadelphia and his ninth career game (fifth start) at Wrigley, where he owns a 4.15 ERA across 26 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Philadelphia dropped its fifth straight contest Friday, struggling to find any rhythm at the plate on a dreary day in the Windy City. Entering the series opener, the Phillies sat at 13-13, second in the NL East, trailing the division-leading Mets by 5.5 games. Against the Cubs, Philly managed just five hits, with J.T. Realmuto being the only batter to collect multiple knocks. The Phillies were ice-cold with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-7 and stranding 10 men on base. Taijuan Walker (1-2) took the loss after giving up two runs on six hits with a pair of walks and four punchouts over just three-plus innings.

Looking to right the ship, Philadelphia hands the ball to Jesus Luzardo, who makes his sixth start of the season. Luzardo has been sharp, carrying a 2-0 record along with a stellar 2.08 ERA, a 1.088 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 30.1 innings. In his last outing, Luzardo pitched well — allowing just two runs (one earned) across seven innings against the Marlins — but didn’t factor into the decision in an eventual 10-inning loss. Over his last three starts, Luzardo has compiled a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 18.1 innings. He’s no stranger to facing the Cubs either, posting a 2-0 record and a 2.90 ERA across five previous starts, including a sparkling 1.38 ERA at Wrigley Field.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record