+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
stream live with a 7 day free-trial
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies (13-12) are set to take on the Chicago Cubs (16-10) in a Friday afternoon matchup at Wrigley Field to kick off a three-game series.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

The Phillies are currently second in the NL East and are coming off a tough stretch in which they were swept by the New York Mets. During the series, they struggled to generate offense, managing just eight runs over three games.

Meanwhile, the Cubs sit atop the NL Central, and they’ve been on a roll, recently sweeping a two-game series against the Dodgers, including a thrilling 10-inning comeback victory in the opener.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: MARQ, NBCS-PH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cubs will take on the Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date

Friday, April 25, 2025 

First-Pitch Time

2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT

Venue

Wrigley Field

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

The Cubs have been one of the most potent teams in the league, leading MLB in runs per game (6.27), batting average (.265), OPS (.806), and stolen bases (40). Their offense has been powered by Kyle Tucker (.314 AVG, 7 HR, 1.060 OPS), and they've blasted 38 home runs (3rd in MLB). The Cubs have proven they can win high-scoring games, even when their pitching isn’t perfect. At home, Chicago has posted an 8-4 record at Wrigley Field.

On the mound, the Cubs hold a 4.17 ERA (18th) and a 1.36 WHIP (22nd), with 9 quality starts (12th). Though their bullpen has been inconsistent, their explosive offense has often carried them. Colin Rea will take the mound for the Cubs on Friday. Rea has been a pleasant surprise in 2025, sporting a 1.32 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, though he isn't a high-strikeout pitcher. In 2024, he went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Philadelphia has been averaging 4.44 runs per game (12th in MLB), hitting .251 as a team (8th), and boasting a .721 OPS (9th). While they’re ranked 7th in stolen bases with 26, their power numbers have been lacking, with just 21 home runs (22nd). Bryce Harper (.250 AVG, .457 SLG, 5 HR), Nick Castellanos (.275 AVG, .440 SLG), and Kyle Schwarber (.258 AVG, .528 SLG, 7 HR) remain key contributors, though the offense has been inconsistent, particularly away from home.

The pitching staff has posted a 4.33 ERA (22nd) and 1.33 WHIP (19th), with 11 quality starts (3rd). The Phillies have been solid defensively, committing just 10 errors (3rd), but their bullpen has often faltered late in games. Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA) is slated to start Friday. Though Walker has been sharp in his four starts this season, his past performance raises questions—he struggled in 2024 with a 3-7 record and a 7.10 ERA. Active Cubs hitters have fared well against him, hitting .301 (28-for-93) lifetime.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

09/26/24

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Cubs

9 – 6

09/25/24

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Cubs

4 – 10

09/24/24

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Cubs

6 – 2

07/04/24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies

10 – 2

07/04/24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies

3 – 5

Advertisement