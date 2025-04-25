How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Philadelphia Phillies (13-12) are set to take on the Chicago Cubs (16-10) in a Friday afternoon matchup at Wrigley Field to kick off a three-game series.
The Phillies are currently second in the NL East and are coming off a tough stretch in which they were swept by the New York Mets. During the series, they struggled to generate offense, managing just eight runs over three games.
Meanwhile, the Cubs sit atop the NL Central, and they’ve been on a roll, recently sweeping a two-game series against the Dodgers, including a thrilling 10-inning comeback victory in the opener.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: MARQ, NBCS-PH
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cubs will take on the Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Date
Friday, April 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time
2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT
Venue
Wrigley Field
Location
Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players
Chicago Cubs team news
The Cubs have been one of the most potent teams in the league, leading MLB in runs per game (6.27), batting average (.265), OPS (.806), and stolen bases (40). Their offense has been powered by Kyle Tucker (.314 AVG, 7 HR, 1.060 OPS), and they've blasted 38 home runs (3rd in MLB). The Cubs have proven they can win high-scoring games, even when their pitching isn’t perfect. At home, Chicago has posted an 8-4 record at Wrigley Field.
On the mound, the Cubs hold a 4.17 ERA (18th) and a 1.36 WHIP (22nd), with 9 quality starts (12th). Though their bullpen has been inconsistent, their explosive offense has often carried them. Colin Rea will take the mound for the Cubs on Friday. Rea has been a pleasant surprise in 2025, sporting a 1.32 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, though he isn't a high-strikeout pitcher. In 2024, he went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA.
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Philadelphia has been averaging 4.44 runs per game (12th in MLB), hitting .251 as a team (8th), and boasting a .721 OPS (9th). While they’re ranked 7th in stolen bases with 26, their power numbers have been lacking, with just 21 home runs (22nd). Bryce Harper (.250 AVG, .457 SLG, 5 HR), Nick Castellanos (.275 AVG, .440 SLG), and Kyle Schwarber (.258 AVG, .528 SLG, 7 HR) remain key contributors, though the offense has been inconsistent, particularly away from home.
The pitching staff has posted a 4.33 ERA (22nd) and 1.33 WHIP (19th), with 11 quality starts (3rd). The Phillies have been solid defensively, committing just 10 errors (3rd), but their bullpen has often faltered late in games. Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA) is slated to start Friday. Though Walker has been sharp in his four starts this season, his past performance raises questions—he struggled in 2024 with a 3-7 record and a 7.10 ERA. Active Cubs hitters have fared well against him, hitting .301 (28-for-93) lifetime.
Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
09/26/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs
9 – 6
09/25/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs
4 – 10
09/24/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs
6 – 2
07/04/24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies
10 – 2
07/04/24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies
3 – 5