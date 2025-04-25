How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies (13-12) are set to take on the Chicago Cubs (16-10) in a Friday afternoon matchup at Wrigley Field to kick off a three-game series.

The Phillies are currently second in the NL East and are coming off a tough stretch in which they were swept by the New York Mets. During the series, they struggled to generate offense, managing just eight runs over three games.

Meanwhile, the Cubs sit atop the NL Central, and they’ve been on a roll, recently sweeping a two-game series against the Dodgers, including a thrilling 10-inning comeback victory in the opener.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: MARQ, NBCS-PH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cubs will take on the Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, April 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

The Cubs have been one of the most potent teams in the league, leading MLB in runs per game (6.27), batting average (.265), OPS (.806), and stolen bases (40). Their offense has been powered by Kyle Tucker (.314 AVG, 7 HR, 1.060 OPS), and they've blasted 38 home runs (3rd in MLB). The Cubs have proven they can win high-scoring games, even when their pitching isn’t perfect. At home, Chicago has posted an 8-4 record at Wrigley Field.

On the mound, the Cubs hold a 4.17 ERA (18th) and a 1.36 WHIP (22nd), with 9 quality starts (12th). Though their bullpen has been inconsistent, their explosive offense has often carried them. Colin Rea will take the mound for the Cubs on Friday. Rea has been a pleasant surprise in 2025, sporting a 1.32 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, though he isn't a high-strikeout pitcher. In 2024, he went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Philadelphia has been averaging 4.44 runs per game (12th in MLB), hitting .251 as a team (8th), and boasting a .721 OPS (9th). While they’re ranked 7th in stolen bases with 26, their power numbers have been lacking, with just 21 home runs (22nd). Bryce Harper (.250 AVG, .457 SLG, 5 HR), Nick Castellanos (.275 AVG, .440 SLG), and Kyle Schwarber (.258 AVG, .528 SLG, 7 HR) remain key contributors, though the offense has been inconsistent, particularly away from home.

The pitching staff has posted a 4.33 ERA (22nd) and 1.33 WHIP (19th), with 11 quality starts (3rd). The Phillies have been solid defensively, committing just 10 errors (3rd), but their bullpen has often faltered late in games. Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA) is slated to start Friday. Though Walker has been sharp in his four starts this season, his past performance raises questions—he struggled in 2024 with a 3-7 record and a 7.10 ERA. Active Cubs hitters have fared well against him, hitting .301 (28-for-93) lifetime.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record