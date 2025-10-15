+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Women's Champions League
team-logoChelsea FC Women
Stamford Bridge
team-logoParis FC
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Paris Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Chelsea FC Women and Paris FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea FC Womenhost Paris FC at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in UEFA Women’s Champions League group action, with both teams aiming for their first win in the competition this season. 

Chelsea come into the match on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Women’s Super League, but their Champions League opener ended in a disappointing 1-1 away draw against Twente.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ESPN Select in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League
Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC lineups

Chelsea FC WomenHome team crest

4-3-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPAR
24
H. Hampton
4
M. Bright
17
S. Baltimore
6
S. Nuesken
14
N. Bjoern
33
A. Beever-Jones
8
E. Cuthbert
19
J. Rytting Kaneryd
30
K. Walsh
18
W. Kaptein
12
A. Thompson
16
M. Chavas
29
D. Davis
19
T. Greboval
2
C. Hocine
3
L. Bogaert
4
K. Koroshec
21
O. Picard
8
D. Corboz
7
M. Garbino
10
C. Mateo
24
A. le Moguedec

4-3-3

PARAway team crest

CHE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Bompastor

PAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Soubeyrand

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Chelsea FC Women team news

Sam Kerr is expected to get more minutes as she works her way back to full fitness, while Lucy Bronze will likely feature from the bench after making a brief return against Spurs.

Chelsea will again be without Kadeisha Buchanan, Naomi Girma, Lauren James and Mayra Ramirez.

Paris FC team news

Paris, meanwhile, remain without Melween N'Dongala, who has been sidelined for six straight matches.

Goalkeeper Mylene Chavas could return to the starting XI after missing the opener against Leuven while following concussion protocol.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 2 matches

PAR

2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

