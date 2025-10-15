How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Paris Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea FC Womenhost Paris FC at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in UEFA Women’s Champions League group action, with both teams aiming for their first win in the competition this season.

Chelsea come into the match on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Women’s Super League, but their Champions League opener ended in a disappointing 1-1 away draw against Twente.

As Chelsea Women compete against Paris Women in the Champions League, this thrilling encounter offers more than just stellar soccer. Bettors can enhance their experience by utilizing the DraftKings sign-up bonus, bringing added value to their wagering endeavors during this spectacle of women's sport.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ESPN Select in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC kick-off time

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chelsea FC Women team news

Sam Kerr is expected to get more minutes as she works her way back to full fitness, while Lucy Bronze will likely feature from the bench after making a brief return against Spurs.

Chelsea will again be without Kadeisha Buchanan, Naomi Girma, Lauren James and Mayra Ramirez.

Paris FC team news

Paris, meanwhile, remain without Melween N'Dongala, who has been sidelined for six straight matches.

Goalkeeper Mylene Chavas could return to the starting XI after missing the opener against Leuven while following concussion protocol.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CHE Last 2 matches PAR 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Paris FC 0 - 4 Chelsea FC Women

Chelsea FC Women 4 - 1 Paris FC 8 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links