How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Leicester Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Leicester City WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Leicester City in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Kingsmeadow Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea are leading the league standings and are unbeaten this season after 15 rounds. They were held by Brighton in their most recent outing, and that was only their second draw of the season after a string of wins.

Leicester, who are 10th and have had three defeats in their last five games, will need to deliver their best performance of the season to stop the Blues.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Leicester City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea FC Women vs Leicester City WFC kick-off time

The match will be played at the at the Kingsmeadow Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea remain without Kadeisha Buchanan, Sophie Ingle, Mia Fishel, and Sam Kerr.

Erin Cuthbert is also sidelined after missing the last two matches. World-record signing Naomi Girma will undergo further assessment after an injury forced her off in the 59th minute of Sunday’s draw with Brighton.

Leicester City WFC team news

Leicester City, on the other hand, are dealing with multiple absentees as Jutta Rantala, Noemie Mouchon, Lena Petermann, and Deanne Rose are all unavailable due to injury.

