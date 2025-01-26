How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will face Arsenal in a top-of-the-table clash in the Women's Super League at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are leading the league standings with an incredible tally of 31 points from their 11 games so far. They remain unbeaten and could be unstoppable for the opponents who are seven points behind them in second place.

Arsenal have won their last five games and will be confident of putting up a challenge, however difficult it might seem to be.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea FC Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

The hosts will be without midfielder Wieke Kaptein, who sustained a back injury.

Sophie Ingle, Mia Fishel, Aniek Nouwen, and Sam Kerr remain unavailable for selection.

Arsenal Women team news

For Arsenal, long-term absentee Victoria Pelova continues her recovery from a knee injury.

However, Swiss midfielder Lia Walti has returned to full training following surgery for an abscess.

