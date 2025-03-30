How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runaway Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Chelsea Women will face West Ham Women at Kingsmeadow on Sunday.

Having secured their berth in the Women's Champions League semi-finals following Thursday's 3-0 win over Manchester City, Sonia Bompastor's side will aim to maintain their lead atop the WSL standings table.

While Chelsea's previous league game saw City being subjected to a 2-1 defeat last weekend, West Ham last picked up a 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Chelsea and West Ham will be shown live on ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women kick-off time

The WSL match between Chelsea and West Ham will be played at Kingsmeadow in Kingston, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am EST on Sunday, March 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

Bompastor remains without Femke Liefting, Zecira Musovic, Kadeisha Buchanan, Maelys Mpome, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Sam Kerr.

Changes can be expected for the weekend game, as the likes of Niamh Charles, Ashley Lawrence, Oriane Jean-Francois, Maika Hamano and Aggie Beever-Jones could be handed starts.

West Ham Women team news

The Irons manager Rehanne Skinner will miss Jessica Ziu due to injury, while Kristie Mewis is ruled out as the latter is expecting her first child.

It could be the same lineup from the Spurs win, with Viviane Asseyi continuing in support of Shekiera Martinez and Riko Ueki in the attack.

