How to watch today's Chelsea vs Ipswich Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea welcome Ipswich Town to Stamford Bridge on Sunday for a Premier League clash that pits two sides at opposite ends of the table.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have made a habit of brushing aside struggling opponents on home soil since the festive period—Tottenham included, in what’s been a forgettable run for the North Londoners. While consistency remains elusive, the Blues are still firmly in the hunt for a Champions League spot and took a major step toward the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals with a commanding 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday night, featuring a goal from Tyrique George and a double from Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town come into the weekend in deep relegation trouble, sitting in the bottom three and trailing safety by 12 points with only 21 left on the table. Last weekend's collapse at Wolves may well go down as the pivotal moment in their survival bid. Liam Delap gave the Tractor Boys a deserved lead, but they capitulated after the break, conceding to Pablo Sarabia and Jorgen Strand Larsen to suffer their 19th loss of the campaign.

How to watch Chelsea vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Chelsea vs Ipswich kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, April 13, with kick-off at 9:00 am ET or 6:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have received a timely lift in recent weeks with the returns of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Nicolas Jackson. Moises Caicedo continues to dominate in midfield, and Reece James is edging closer to full fitness. With head coach Enzo Maresca juggling a busy European schedule, further squad rotation is expected following Thursday’s trip to Poland.

Ipswich team news

There's still uncertainty surrounding Omari Hutchinson, who's nursing a hamstring injury, though a return to Stamford Bridge would be a special occasion for the Chelsea academy product if cleared to play. Liam Delap, meanwhile, is drawing interest from top Premier League clubs after bagging 12 goals this season, with a reported $41.6 million release clause tempting potential suitors like Chelsea and Manchester United.

