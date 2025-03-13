How to watch today's Chelsea vs Copenhagen Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Chelsea and FC Copenhagen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Copenhagen in the second leg of the Conference League Round-of-16 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues won the first leg 2-1, with Reece James and Enzo Fernandes getting on the scoresheet. They will be confident of holding on to their lead, by picking up what could be their fourth win in a row.

How to watch Chelsea vs FC Copenhagen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Chelsea vs FC Copenhagen kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea continue to be without Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, and Marc Guiu, all sidelined with hamstring injuries. Mykhaylo Mudryk will serve a suspension.

Reece James and Malo Gusto were absent from the recent victory over Leicester and will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability.

FC Copenhagen team news

Copenhagen also have several absentees, with Andreas Cornelius, Lukas Lerager, and Oliver Højer all dealing with unspecified issues, while Nicolai Boilesen and Kevin Diks remain out.

Roony Bardghji is nearing a return from an ACL injury but is unlikely to feature in this match. Thomas Delaney is doubtful and will be assessed before kickoff, while Marcos López is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards.

