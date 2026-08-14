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Championship
team-logoCharlton Athletic
The Valley, Charlton
team-logoDerby County
Watch it on Paramount+
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Watch Charlton Athletic vs Derby County Championship soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Charlton Athletic vs Derby County
Charlton Athletic
Derby County
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Derby County, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
The Valley, Charlton

Today's game between Charlton Athletic and Derby County will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Charlton Athletic vs Derby County is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture is listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

Charlton Athletic host Derby County at The Valley in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at the start of the new league campaign.

Nathan Jones' side open their home account in SE7, looking to build on a Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham Town that gave their pre-season preparations a sharper edge heading into the competitive schedule.

Derby arrive under John Eustace with their own questions to answer. A first-round Carabao Cup exit at Lincoln City last week was not the start anyone at Pride Park wanted, and the Rams will be eager to respond quickly on the road.

Off the pitch, Derby's summer has been turbulent. A Saudi-backed takeover led by boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh collapsed just as the new season got underway, with the consortium withdrawing despite having received the necessary approvals. That uncertainty is a backdrop Eustace and his squad must now set aside.

Charlton sit seventh in the Championship table, one place and one position above Derby in eighth, so this is a tightly matched contest between two sides with genuine ambitions of pushing up the division.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the match, read on.

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Derby County with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlton Athletic vs Derby County Probable lineups

Charlton Athletic crest
Charlton Athletic
CHA
Formation
Derby County crest
Derby County
DER
Derby County crest
Derby County
DER

Manager

  • N. Jones

Nathan Jones has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Charlton, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

John Eustace is similarly yet to confirm Derby's projected lineup, with no injury or suspension data available for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

CHA

CHA - Form

DAR
W0-1
MAR
D1-1
COL
W0-2
REA
L0-3
CHE
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
DER

DER - Form

VAL
L1-2
MAN
W1-3
BUR
L1-0
ROT
D1-1
LIN
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Charlton head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Carabao Cup victory over Cheltenham Town on August 8, a result that provided a positive competitive start to the season. Prior to that, a 0-3 friendly loss to Reading was the one blemish in a run that also included wins over Colchester United and Dartford. Charlton scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Derby's last five matches tell a more mixed story, with one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Carabao Cup loss to Lincoln City on August 8, continuing a difficult run that also included a 1-0 friendly defeat to Burton Albion. The Rams did beat Mansfield Town 1-3 in a friendly on July 31, and they drew 1-1 with Rotherham United, but three losses in five suggests some inconsistency in the build-up to the Championship opener.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Charlton AthleticDrawDerby County
1
1
3
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
2
FT
Championship
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
FT
League One
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
2
FT
League One
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
FT
League One
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
2
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Derby won 2-1 at The Valley in the Championship. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Pride Park in September 2025. Across the last five meetings, Derby hold the advantage with three wins to Charlton's one, with one draw, and the Rams have scored eight goals in those fixtures compared to five for Charlton.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
00000000
2
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
00000000
3
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
00000000
4
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
00000000
5
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
00000000
6
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
00000000
8
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
00000000
9
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
00000000
10
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
00000000
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
00000000
12
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
00000000
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
00000000
14
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
00000000
15
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
00000000
16
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
00000000
17
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
00000000
18
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
00000000
19
WatfordWatfordWAT
00000000
20
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000000
21
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
00000000
22
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
00000000
23
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
0000000-4
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Charlton Athletic are placed seventh and Derby County sit eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlton Athletic vs Derby County today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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