Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 The Valley, Charlton

Today's game between Charlton Athletic and Derby County will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Charlton Athletic vs Derby County is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture is listed below.

Charlton Athletic host Derby County at The Valley in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at the start of the new league campaign.

Nathan Jones' side open their home account in SE7, looking to build on a Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham Town that gave their pre-season preparations a sharper edge heading into the competitive schedule.

Derby arrive under John Eustace with their own questions to answer. A first-round Carabao Cup exit at Lincoln City last week was not the start anyone at Pride Park wanted, and the Rams will be eager to respond quickly on the road.

Off the pitch, Derby's summer has been turbulent. A Saudi-backed takeover led by boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh collapsed just as the new season got underway, with the consortium withdrawing despite having received the necessary approvals. That uncertainty is a backdrop Eustace and his squad must now set aside.

Charlton sit seventh in the Championship table, one place and one position above Derby in eighth, so this is a tightly matched contest between two sides with genuine ambitions of pushing up the division.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the match, read on.

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Derby County with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nathan Jones has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Charlton, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

John Eustace is similarly yet to confirm Derby's projected lineup, with no injury or suspension data available for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Charlton head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Carabao Cup victory over Cheltenham Town on August 8, a result that provided a positive competitive start to the season. Prior to that, a 0-3 friendly loss to Reading was the one blemish in a run that also included wins over Colchester United and Dartford. Charlton scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Derby's last five matches tell a more mixed story, with one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Carabao Cup loss to Lincoln City on August 8, continuing a difficult run that also included a 1-0 friendly defeat to Burton Albion. The Rams did beat Mansfield Town 1-3 in a friendly on July 31, and they drew 1-1 with Rotherham United, but three losses in five suggests some inconsistency in the build-up to the Championship opener.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Derby won 2-1 at The Valley in the Championship. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Pride Park in September 2025. Across the last five meetings, Derby hold the advantage with three wins to Charlton's one, with one draw, and the Rams have scored eight goals in those fixtures compared to five for Charlton.

Standings

In the Championship table, Charlton Athletic are placed seventh and Derby County sit eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlton Athletic vs Derby County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: