How to watch today's Charlotte vs San Diego MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte FC and San Diego square off at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, with both sides eager to extend their strong starts to the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

The hosts have climbed to second in the Eastern Conference after eight games, riding the momentum of back-to-back wins, while the expansion side from the West sits just behind the leaders in third, enjoying an impressive debut campaign.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs San Diego FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Charlotte FC vs San Diego FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

The MLS match between Charlotte FC and San Diego FC will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte are once again expected to be without influential winger Wilfried Zaha, who missed the recent victory over CF Montreal due to injury. He remains sidelined alongside Jahlane Forbes, Brandon Cambridge, and youngster Nimfasha Berchimas.

Head coach Dean Smith may opt to stick with the same XI that delivered last weekend, with Adilson Malanda and Andrew Privett likely to continue their solid partnership in central defense.

In midfield, Pep Biel continues to shine, having already notched three goals and five assists this term. He’ll play a pivotal role once more, while Kerwin Vargas, Patrick Agyemang, and Liel Abada are set to lead the line in Zaha’s absence.

San Diego FC team news

San Diego, meanwhile, make the trip east with injury concerns of their own. Emmanuel Boateng, Luca Bombino, and Marcus Ingvartsen remain unavailable, forcing head coach Miguel Herrera to explore other options in attack.

Tomas Angel, fresh off his first goal of the season off the bench last week, will be pushing for a start up front. Alex Mighten is also in contention for a recall on the flank.

Mexican international Hirving Lozano, who's already tallied a goal and four assists in his first five MLS outings, will look to provide the spark in the final third. In midfield, Luca de la Torre, on loan from Celta Vigo, partners experienced duo Jeppe Tverskov and Anibal Godoy in their well-balanced 4-3-3 formation.

