+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Major League Soccer
team-logoCharlotte FC
Bank of America Stadium
team-logoNew York City FC
STREAM LIVE ON APPLE TV
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Charlotte vs New York City FC MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte FChost New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday for Game One of their Best-of-three MLS Eastern Conference Playoff series.

Charlotte come into the playoffs on a strong run, riding back-to-back wins and clean sheets that secured them a fourth-place finish and home advantage in this opener. NYCFC, just three points behind in fifth, are looking to reverse their recent head-to-head form - Charlotte have won five of the last eight meetings, including the most recent, a 2-0 victory. Both sides enter with ambitions of a deep postseason run, and this match is expected to be cagey but intense, with only fine margins separating them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Charlotte vs New York City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Playoff
Bank of America Stadium

The match will be played at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC lineups

Charlotte FCHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNYC
1
K. Kahlina
15
H. Toffolo
3
T. Ream
14
N. Byrne
29
A. Malanda
28
D. Diani
13
B. Bronico
8
A. Westwood
11
L. Abada
17
I. Toklomati
18
K. Vargas
49
M. Freese
80
J. Haak
24
T. Gray
34
Raul
13
Thiago Martins
10
M. Moralez
8
A. Perea
21
A. O'Neill
7
N. Fernandez
22
K. O'Toole
16
A. Martinez

4-2-3-1

NYCAway team crest

CLT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Smith

NYC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Jansen

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte will be without several important names on Tuesday, with Pep Biel sidelined by a knee injury and Drake Callender nursing a groin issue.

Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable as he serves a suspension following his recent red card.

Nikola Petkovic faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock, while Harry Toffolo and Nimfasha Berchimas are also doubtful due to muscle and foot problems, respectively. 

New York City FC team news

For New York City FC, the injury situation remains largely unchanged. Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones are both sidelined with leg problems, while Jacob Arroyave is a doubt after sustaining a knee injury.

Form

CLT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NYC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CLT

Last 5 matches

NYC

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement