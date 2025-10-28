How to watch today's Charlotte vs New York City FC MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Charlotte FChost New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday for Game One of their Best-of-three MLS Eastern Conference Playoff series.

Charlotte come into the playoffs on a strong run, riding back-to-back wins and clean sheets that secured them a fourth-place finish and home advantage in this opener. NYCFC, just three points behind in fifth, are looking to reverse their recent head-to-head form - Charlotte have won five of the last eight meetings, including the most recent, a 2-0 victory. Both sides enter with ambitions of a deep postseason run, and this match is expected to be cagey but intense, with only fine margins separating them.

The match will be played at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte will be without several important names on Tuesday, with Pep Biel sidelined by a knee injury and Drake Callender nursing a groin issue.

Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable as he serves a suspension following his recent red card.

Nikola Petkovic faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock, while Harry Toffolo and Nimfasha Berchimas are also doubtful due to muscle and foot problems, respectively.

New York City FC team news

For New York City FC, the injury situation remains largely unchanged. Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones are both sidelined with leg problems, while Jacob Arroyave is a doubt after sustaining a knee injury.

