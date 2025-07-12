+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Bank of America Stadium
Watch live on Apple TV
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Charlotte vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte host New York City at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in a crucial MLS Eastern Conference matchup.

Charlotte enter the fixture on a difficult run, with just two wins in their last twelve MLS games, but they remain formidable at home, unbeaten in eleven of their last thirteen home matches and having scored in each of their last eleven league outings. The recent return to Bank of America Stadium, after a series of away games due to Club World Cup commitments, could provide a timely boost for Dean Smith’s side.

New York City arrive three places and five points ahead of Charlotte in the table, but their away form has been a concern - they have managed only one win in nine road games this season, averaging under a goal per game away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlotte vs New York City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Bank of America Stadium

The match will be played at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte are missing Nathan Byrne due to a neck injury. Both teams are expected to field strong lineups otherwise, with Charlotte’s home advantage and recent scoring form likely to be decisive.

New York City FC team news

New York City could be without goalkeeper Matt Freese and midfielder Keaton Parks, with Malachi Jones also ruled out. They will find it difficult to keep Charlotte at bay away from home.

Form

CLT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

NYC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CLT

Last 5 matches

NYC

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

