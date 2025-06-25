How to watch today's CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news

Still searching for their first home win of the MLS season, CF Montreal return to Saputo Stadium on Wednesday night brimming with confidence after a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo before the international break.

That triumph marked just their second league win of the campaign, but perhaps more significantly, it was their most potent attacking display to date, scoring three goals in a match for the first time this year. Now, Montreal will aim to string together back-to-back MLS wins for the first time in 2025 as they kick off a critical three-game homestand.

Prince Osei Owusu was the star of the show in Texas, netting twice to bring his season tally to a team-leading six goals. Defender Jalen Neal also got in on the action, bagging his first goal since joining the club.

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

CF Montreal and FC Cincinnati face off at the Saputo Stadium on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the United States.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal team news

Montreal were without several key faces in Houston, including Hennadiy Synchuk and Bryce Duke (both dealing with lower body injuries), and Fabian Herbers, who missed out with ankle trouble.

Giacomo Vrioni will return from suspension midweek, but head coach Laurent Courtois will still have to contend with a thinned squad. Joel Waterman, Nathan Saliba, Olger Escobar, and Dante Sealy are all away on Gold Cup duty, while Dominik Yankov has officially moved to HNK Rijeka in Croatia.

FC Cincinnati team news

As for FC Cincinnati, they arrive in Montreal riding high after a gritty 1-0 win over the New England Revolution. Kevin Denkey was the difference-maker yet again, scoring his 11th goal of the season to maintain his place among the league's top scorers.

Cincy could be without Yuya Kubo, who sat out the last match with a leg injury, while Nick Hagglund continues his recovery from a chest issue. The visitors will also be without Miles Robinson, away with the USMNT for Gold Cup action, but Teenage Hadebe is expected to be available after representing Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers.

