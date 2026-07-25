Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Inter Miami CF will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match in 2026. All MLS content is fully integrated into a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate Season Pass required.

CF Montreal host Inter Miami CF at Saputo Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that puts two sides in very different positions in the table against each other.

Philippe Eullaffroy's side head into this one off the back of a defeat. Nashville SC beat Montreal 1-0 on July 23, a result that continued a frustrating run of inconsistency in league play for the Canadian club.

Montreal did find positive momentum earlier this month, winning both legs of their Canadian Championship tie against Vancouver FC. But their MLS form tells a different story, and 13th place in the Eastern Conference reflects a campaign that has never quite found its rhythm.

Inter Miami arrive in a sharply contrasting mood. Angel Guillermo Hoyos's side beat Chicago Fire 3-2 on July 22, with Luis Suarez delivering a decisive two-goal performance in the absence of Lionel Messi. The Uruguayan striker has stepped into a leading role with authority.

Messi remains unavailable, still on mandatory rest following Argentina's World Cup campaign. His absence has not stopped Miami from winning, though. Five straight victories across all competitions underline the depth and confidence within this squad.

Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference, and a win in Montreal would further cement their position at the sharp end of the table. For CF Montreal, this is a chance to prove they can compete with the division's best at home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal are managed by Philippe Eullaffroy, and no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions are currently listed for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Inter Miami CF head coach Angel Guillermo Hoyos has similarly not confirmed a projected XI, with no injury or suspension data currently provided for the away side. Squad details will be updated as they emerge.

Form

CF Montreal have won two, drawn two, and lost one across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC on July 23, and before that they drew 0-0 with Toronto FC on July 16. Their two wins came against Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship, while an earlier 4-4 draw with DC United in MLS showed a side capable of scoring freely but prone to defensive lapses. Montreal have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Inter Miami have won all five of their last matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire on July 22, and they also recorded a 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union and a 3-5 away triumph at FC Cincinnati during that run. Miami have scored 18 goals and conceded 13 across those five games, making them one of the most prolific attacking sides in the division. They have not dropped a point in that stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on July 5, 2025, when Inter Miami beat CF Montreal 4-1 at Saputo Stadium in MLS. Before that, Miami won 4-2 at home on May 28, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter Miami hold a clear advantage with four wins to Montreal's one, and the visitors have scored freely in recent meetings. Montreal's only win in the sequence came in a 1-0 result at Saputo Stadium in May 2023.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 13th while Inter Miami CF are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: