Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Major League Soccer
team-logoCF Montreal
Saputo Stadium
team-logoInter Miami CF
Watch it on Apple TV
GOAL-e

Watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF
CF Montreal
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's game between CF Montreal and Inter Miami CF will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match in 2026. All MLS content is fully integrated into a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate Season Pass required.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

CF Montreal host Inter Miami CF at Saputo Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that puts two sides in very different positions in the table against each other.

Philippe Eullaffroy's side head into this one off the back of a defeat. Nashville SC beat Montreal 1-0 on July 23, a result that continued a frustrating run of inconsistency in league play for the Canadian club.

Montreal did find positive momentum earlier this month, winning both legs of their Canadian Championship tie against Vancouver FC. But their MLS form tells a different story, and 13th place in the Eastern Conference reflects a campaign that has never quite found its rhythm.

Inter Miami arrive in a sharply contrasting mood. Angel Guillermo Hoyos's side beat Chicago Fire 3-2 on July 22, with Luis Suarez delivering a decisive two-goal performance in the absence of Lionel Messi. The Uruguayan striker has stepped into a leading role with authority.

Messi remains unavailable, still on mandatory rest following Argentina's World Cup campaign. His absence has not stopped Miami from winning, though. Five straight victories across all competitions underline the depth and confidence within this squad.

Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference, and a win in Montreal would further cement their position at the sharp end of the table. For CF Montreal, this is a chance to prove they can compete with the division's best at home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF Probable lineups

CF Montreal crest
CF Montreal
MTL
Formation
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA

Manager

  • P. Eullaffroy

CF Montreal are managed by Philippe Eullaffroy, and no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions are currently listed for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Inter Miami CF head coach Angel Guillermo Hoyos has similarly not confirmed a projected XI, with no injury or suspension data currently provided for the away side. Squad details will be updated as they emerge.

Form

MTL

MTL - Form

DCU
D4-4
VAN
W1-2
VAN
W2-1
TFC
D0-0
NSC
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MIA

MIA - Form

TFC
W2-4
CIN
W3-5
POT
W2-0
PHI
W6-4
CHI
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CF Montreal have won two, drawn two, and lost one across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC on July 23, and before that they drew 0-0 with Toronto FC on July 16. Their two wins came against Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship, while an earlier 4-4 draw with DC United in MLS showed a side capable of scoring freely but prone to defensive lapses. Montreal have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Inter Miami have won all five of their last matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire on July 22, and they also recorded a 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union and a 3-5 away triumph at FC Cincinnati during that run. Miami have scored 18 goals and conceded 13 across those five games, making them one of the most prolific attacking sides in the division. They have not dropped a point in that stretch.


Head-to-Head Record

MTL

Last 5 matches

MIA

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

9

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came on July 5, 2025, when Inter Miami beat CF Montreal 4-1 at Saputo Stadium in MLS. Before that, Miami won 4-2 at home on May 28, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter Miami hold a clear advantage with four wins to Montreal's one, and the visitors have scored freely in recent meetings. Montreal's only win in the sequence came in a 1-0 result at Saputo Stadium in May 2023.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
1612313311+2239
W
W
W
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
1610424230+1234
W
W
W
W
W
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
158252919+1026
L
W
W
W
L
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
158252218+426
D
L
W
L
W
5
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
166554040023
W
W
D
L
D
6
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
166462722+522
W
L
D
W
W
7
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
166462625+122
D
W
W
L
D
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
166462635-922
L
W
D
W
W
9
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
164752226-419
D
D
D
L
D
10
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
165292744-1717
W
L
D
W
L
11
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
164482225-316
L
W
D
L
L
12
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
163762229-716
D
D
L
L
L
13
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
164392232-1015
L
D
D
L
D
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
1633101626-1012
D
L
L
D
L
15
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
1624102131-1010
W
L
D
L
L
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 13th while Inter Miami CF are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google