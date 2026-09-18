Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Columbus Crew will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

CF Montreal host Columbus Crew at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with playoff implications shaping the backdrop for both clubs.

Philippe Eullaffroy's side sit 15th in the Eastern Conference and are in desperate need of points. Montreal have lost three of their last four MLS outings, and a 7-1 home defeat to Inter Miami earlier in the season remains a low watermark for a squad that has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez brought optimism, but results have not followed. A Canadian Championship win over Vancouver Whitecaps on September 16 offered some relief, though Eullaffroy will know that domestic cup form provides little cover for a league position that is drifting further from safety.

Columbus Crew arrive in Montreal with their own problems. Laurent Courtois's side sit 13th in the East and have taken just two wins from their last five outings across all competitions. A 0-1 defeat to Red Bull New York on September 12 followed a loss to DC United, and the Crew have been unable to string results together at a stage of the season when consistency matters most.

That said, Columbus did beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 in early September and claimed a US Open Cup win over Orlando City as recently as September 16, so there are signs of life in this squad when the performances click.

Two clubs separated by just two places in the Eastern Conference table meet at a point in the season where every game carries weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew live.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philippe Eullaffroy has not confirmed a projected XI or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for CF Montreal. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Laurent Courtois has similarly not released confirmed team news for Columbus Crew. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been announced by the visiting side at this stage.

Form

CF Montreal head into this match with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Canadian Championship victory over Vancouver Whitecaps on September 16, though their MLS form tells a harsher story. Montreal lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids on September 13 and were beaten 1-2 by Charlotte FC before that. Across these five fixtures, Montreal have scored five goals and conceded six.

Columbus Crew carry a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 US Open Cup win over Orlando City on September 16. In MLS, the Crew lost 0-1 to Red Bull New York on September 12, though they did beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 earlier in the run. Columbus have scored seven goals and conceded six across these five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 19, 2026, when CF Montreal beat Columbus Crew 2-1 in an MLS fixture at Columbus. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Montreal hosted Columbus in May 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Columbus hold two wins to Montreal's two, with one draw, and the matches have produced nine goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 15th while Columbus Crew are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: