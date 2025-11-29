How to watch today's Central vs Estudiantes Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Central Cordoba hosts Estudiantes in a high-stakes quarter-final clash of the Torneo Betano Clausura at Estadio Alfredo Terrera in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on Saturday.

Central Cordoba arrives with momentum, having beaten San Lorenzo 2-1 in the Round of 16 and showing improved attacking efficiency, creating 2.23 expected goals (xG) and 19 attempts in that match. Their recent form includes three draws and two wins in the last five games, and they have a solid home record with three consecutive wins over Estudiantes. Central's midfield, led by Vera and Bobadilla, provides energy, while Varaldo leads the line as an aggressive, physical striker.

Estudiantes, meanwhile, pulled off a surprise win against Rosario Central in their last knockout game, but their away record remains a concern, with a low scoring average and a tendency to lose nearly half of their road matches.

Central vs Estudiantes kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Central and Estudiantes will be played at Estadio Alfredo Terrera in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Central team news

Central Cordoba's medical room is far busier than they'd like heading into their next clash. The squad is dealing with a mini-injury crisis, with Cristian Vega, Ivan Gomez, Ivan Pillud, and Diego Barrera all sidelined due to muscle problems, leaving the coaching staff juggling options across multiple positions.

Estudiantes team news

The fallout from Estudiantes de La Plata's protest has officially landed. Club president Juan Sebastian Veron and the team's entire starting XI were slapped with suspensions by the Argentine Football Association on November 27 after refusing to give Rosario Central the traditional guard of honour. The controversy stems from Rosario being crowned league champions following a late rule adjustment that combined points from the Apertura and Clausura seasons, handing them the title with 66 points.

Tensions boiled over during the November 23 Clausura Round of 16 clash, when Estudiantes players stood with their backs turned as Rosario took the field, signalling their frustration over what they believed was an improvised championship format not originally outlined in the competition rules. The defiance didn't translate to the scoreboard for Rosario, who were beaten 1-0 on their own turf.

Despite the sanctions, Estudiantes won't feel the full impact immediately. The punishments will roll over into the next tournament, meaning the squad remains eligible for the November 29 Clausura quarter-final against Central Cordoba. As for availability concerns, Mikel Amondarain is out through suspension after his second yellow turned into a red earlier this month, while Jose Sosa continues to recover from a toe injury suffered in October.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

