How to watch today's Celtic vs Hibernian Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic host Hibernian at Parkhead for a second-round showdown in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Hibs have made another rocky start to the season and things could get messy in this contest. David Gray faced his first major setback as the permanent manager when his side was defeated by League One's Kelty Hearts in the League Cup group stage.

Despite that early stumble, they bounced back to lead their group and advance to the last 16. However, Gray's troubles resurfaced when his team suffered a 3-0 defeat to St Mirren in their opening SPFL Premiership match.

The situation worsened as Hibernian fell 2-0 behind at home to Celtic at Easter Road last weekend. The way Celtic, under Brendan Rodgers, dominated the game made it seem like a heavy defeat was on the cards, but they held out to keep things respectable.

Celtic vs Hibernian kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 am EST Venue: Celtic Park

The match will be played at the Celtic Park on Sunday, August 18, with kick-off at 5 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Celtic vs Hibernian online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Mikey Johnston picked up a facial injury towards the end of last week's victory at Easter Road and will miss Sunday's match. However, Daizen Maeda is available after recovering from a knee injury and appearing as a substitute in the previous game.

Matt O'Riley remains a subject of transfer speculation, with Atalanta BC reportedly having their fifth bid for the midfielder turned down earlier this week. Nevertheless, he is expected to play some role at Parkhead.

Players such as Viljami Sinisalo, Anthony Ralston, Odin Thiago Holm, and Paulo Bernardo will be eager to break into the starting lineup after coming off the bench last weekend. Additionally, Adam Idah might see action following his permanent move from his loan spell earlier this week.

Celtic possible XI: Sinisalo; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Holm; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Forrest

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sinisalo, Bain, Siegrist Defenders: Taylor, Lagerbielke, Scales, Nawrocki, Kobayashi, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: Holm, McCarthy, Kwon, Iwata, Shaw, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Yang, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn, M. Johnston

Hibernian team news

Hibs boss David Gray has confirmed that attacking pair Elie Youan and Junior Hoilett are still out as they recover from their injuries.

Kwon Hyeok-Kyu, on loan from Celtic, cannot play against his parent club this weekend. However, Nicky Cadden is set to make his debut and might replace Rudi Molotnikov on the left wing. Hibernian will aim to exploit counter-attacking opportunities at Parkhead, with Martin Boyle's speed on the right flank making him a key threat. Bowie could be given a starting role up front after a strong performance as a substitute last weekend.

Hibernian possible XI: Bursik; Miller, Ekpiteta, O'Hora, Obita; Moriah-Welsh, Levitt, Newell; Boyle, Kukharevych, Cadden

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bursik, Boruc, Smith Defenders: Bushiri, Miller, O'Hora, Cadden, Ekpiteta, Obita, Megwa Midfielders: Levitt, Kwon, Hoilett, Youan, Boyle, Tavares, Kenneh, Campbell, Newell, Amos, Doyle Hayes, Delferriere, Cadden, Moriah-Welsh, Molotnikov Forwards: Kukharevych, McKirdy, Bowie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/08/24 Hibernian 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 08/02/24 Hibernian 1-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 07/12/23 Celtic 4-1 Hibernian Scottish Premiership 28/10/23 Hibernian 0-0 Celtic Scottish Premiership 25/05/23 Hibernian 4-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership

