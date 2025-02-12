How to watch today's Celtic vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Celtic and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

For the first time in over a decade, Celtic have navigated their way beyond the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, setting up a high-stakes clash with Bundesliga frontrunners Bayern Munich under the lights at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers' men had a relatively favorable run of fixtures in the league phase but made the most of their opportunities, sealing a top-24 finish with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over a lackluster Young Boys side at home last weekend. That momentum carried into the domestic scene, where they ran riot with a 5-0 demolition of Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup’s fifth round. Across all competitions, the Hoops have suffered just three defeats in 38 outings this season.

However, things haven’t been as smooth sailing for the Bavarians in the Champions League. They stumbled to a 3-0 defeat at Feyenoord’s De Kuip last month, marking their third loss of the competition after setbacks against Barcelona and Aston Villa.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Celtic vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Celtic Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, February 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Celtic team news

On the transfer front, Ghanaian international Jeff Schlupp arrived at Celtic on loan from Crystal Palace in a last-minute winter window move. However, they’ll be without Japanese forward Daizen Maeda, who remains sidelined due to suspension following a red card against Young Boys.

Bayern Munich team news

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich continued to flex their Bundesliga dominance with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena. A pair of penalties from Harry Kane and a strike from Leroy Sane helped them extend their lead at the summit to eight points.

Bayern have key absences of their own, with star left-back Alphonso Davies ruled out due to a muscle strain. Japanese defender Hiroki Ito is also sidelined with a foot injury, while backup goalkeeper Dan Peretz remains a doubt for the trip to Glasgow.

