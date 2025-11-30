How to watch today's Celta Vigo vs Espanyol La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Celta Vigo remain one of La Liga's most enjoyable watches, and the Balaidos crowd should be in for another lively afternoon as Espanyol roll into town.

Under the guidance of Claudio Giraldez, the Galicians punched their Europa League ticket last season and, after stumbling out of the gates earlier this campaign, have rediscovered their rhythm. They continued their resurgence with a gritty 1-0 win on the road against Alaves in the Basque Country last weekend, a result that pushed them even further up the table.

Their latest challenge is an Espanyol side transformed by the arrival of Burnley owner Alan Pace, turning the Catalan club into one of Spain's most ambitious outfits with eyes on a top-eight finish. Espanyol snapped back into form with a much-needed victory over Sevilla at the RCDE Stadium last week and will travel to Vigo with confidence.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 7 J. Puado

Celta Vigo team news

Celta will have to cope without Carlos Dominguez, who is nursing a thigh injury and won't be back until early December.

Ivan Villar saw action in their midweek European setback, but Ionut Radu is expected to reclaim the starting spot. There is good news, though, with Carl Starfelt now fully fit after his appearance against Ludogorets, and club icon Iago Aspas also back in the mix for selection.

Espanyol team news

As for Espanyol, they remain without Javier Puado, who continues his recovery from a knee issue and isn't likely to return until early December. Head coach Gonzalez is unlikely to make sweeping changes, with Fernando Calero and Leandro Cabrera set to anchor the defense once again.

In midfield, Urko Gonzalez and Edu Exposito are expected to pull the strings, while Kike Garcia should spearhead the attack alongside Pere Milla as Espanyol chase another statement result.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

