How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals kick off a three-game set Monday night at Busch Stadium, with both clubs looking to climb above the .500 mark after picking up weekend series victories.

The Astros took two of three from the Rangers, wrapping things up with a convincing 7-3 win in Sunday's finale to move to 7-8 on the young season. Following their visit to St. Louis, Houston will return to Minute Maid Park for a home series with the Padres.

The Cardinals matched that 7-8 record after blanking the Phillies 7-0 in their Sunday showdown, closing out a strong series win. They’ll head to Queens to face the Mets once this homestand wraps up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

St. Louis Cardinals team news

The Cardinals goes with veteran right-hander Sonny Gray, who brings a 2-0 record, 4.50 ERA, and 19 strikeouts for starting pitching duties in this game. Gray has faced the Astros five times in his career, going 0-2 with a respectable 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in those outings.

Houston Astros team news

Jose Altuve has been the engine for the Astros’ offense, collecting 19 hits, three home runs, and swiping three bags. Jeremy Peña has added two long balls and four steals, while Yordan Alvarez leads the club with nine RBIs despite racking up 17 strikeouts. Jake Meyers has five steals to lead the team and chipped in a pair of doubles, matching Brendan Rodgers, while Christian Walker has struggled with a team-high 20 strikeouts.

Houston turns to southpaw Framber Valdez in the opener. The lefty is off to a solid start, entering the night 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts. He’ll be making just his second career appearance against the Redbirds.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Monday, April 14 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Sonny Gray Starting Pitcher (Astros) Framber Valdez TV Channel FDSMW and SCHN Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, April 15 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Erick Fedde Starting Pitcher (Astros) Hunter Brown TV Channel FDSWI and FDSDET Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, April 16 First-Pitch Time 1:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Andre Pallante Starting Pitcher (Astros) Ronel Blanco TV Channel FDSWI and FDSDET Livestream Fubo

