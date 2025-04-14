How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals kick off a three-game set Monday night at Busch Stadium, with both clubs looking to climb above the .500 mark after picking up weekend series victories.
The Astros took two of three from the Rangers, wrapping things up with a convincing 7-3 win in Sunday's finale to move to 7-8 on the young season. Following their visit to St. Louis, Houston will return to Minute Maid Park for a home series with the Padres.
The Cardinals matched that 7-8 record after blanking the Phillies 7-0 in their Sunday showdown, closing out a strong series win. They’ll head to Queens to face the Mets once this homestand wraps up.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time
The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.
Date
Monday, April 14, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT
Venue
Busch Stadium
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players
St. Louis Cardinals team news
The Cardinals goes with veteran right-hander Sonny Gray, who brings a 2-0 record, 4.50 ERA, and 19 strikeouts for starting pitching duties in this game. Gray has faced the Astros five times in his career, going 0-2 with a respectable 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in those outings.
Houston Astros team news
Jose Altuve has been the engine for the Astros’ offense, collecting 19 hits, three home runs, and swiping three bags. Jeremy Peña has added two long balls and four steals, while Yordan Alvarez leads the club with nine RBIs despite racking up 17 strikeouts. Jake Meyers has five steals to lead the team and chipped in a pair of doubles, matching Brendan Rodgers, while Christian Walker has struggled with a team-high 20 strikeouts.
Houston turns to southpaw Framber Valdez in the opener. The lefty is off to a solid start, entering the night 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts. He’ll be making just his second career appearance against the Redbirds.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros Series info and probable pitchers
Game 1
Date
Monday, April 14
First-Pitch Time
7:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
Sonny Gray
Starting Pitcher (Astros)
Framber Valdez
TV Channel
FDSMW and SCHN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Tuesday, April 15
First-Pitch Time
7:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
Erick Fedde
Starting Pitcher (Astros)
Hunter Brown
TV Channel
FDSWI and FDSDET
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Wednesday, April 16
First-Pitch Time
1:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
Andre Pallante
Starting Pitcher (Astros)
Ronel Blanco
TV Channel
FDSWI and FDSDET
Livestream
|Fubo
